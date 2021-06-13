Cancel
Pato O’Ward charges to win, dedicates it to injured teammate

By JENNA FRYER
dailyjournal.net
 7 days ago

DETROIT — Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old...

www.dailyjournal.net
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Motorsportslatinamericanews.net

Pato O'Ward takes IndyCar points lead with win at Detroit

Pato O'Ward of Mexico became the NTT IndyCar Series' first multiple winner of the season Sunday by capturing the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Race 2 at Belle Isle Park. O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden, who started in the pole position, and led the final three laps of the street-course race. He won by a 6.7595-second margin over Newgarden, who led for the other 67 laps. Alex Palou of Spain finished third in the 164.5-mile race.
MotorsportsBoston Globe

Pato O’Ward makes another splash — and fulfills a promise — with IndyCar win

Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off the field then went wheel-to-wheel with Newgarden and finally completed the pass with just over two laps remaining. O’Ward ultimately beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader. ”I talked to Felix this morning and the important thing is that he’s OK, but I told him, ‘I’m going to win it for you,’ ’' O’Ward said. “I’m a man of my word, I wanted to get it done for him.” . . . John Force, 72, raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H. Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Detroit, MIArkansas Online

O'Ward earns emotional win

DETROIT -- Pato O'Ward became IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season with a victory dedicated to his injured teammate. Felix Rosenqvist was injured in a violent crash in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and hospitalized overnight. O'Ward called his Arrow McLaren SP teammate Sunday morning and promised to win the second race for him.
MotorsportsSkySports

IndyCar: Arrow McLaren SP win for second time with Pato O'Ward in dramatic Detroit GP weekend

McLaren claimed their second win since returning full time to IndyCar at the Detroit GP, as Pato O'Ward also moved into the lead of the championship. A day after team-mate Felix Rosenqvist had been hospitalised following a big accident in Saturday's opening race at Belle Isle, O'Ward won from 16th on the grid in swashbuckling style to become the first two-time winner in 2021 after eight races.
MotorsportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

O'Ward 1st to reach 2 wins in IndyCar

DETROIT – Pato O'Ward became IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. O'Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old...
Detroit, MIMotorsport.com

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward's late charge defeats Newgarden

Newgarden made a strong start to hold off Colton Herta who had his mirrors full of Rinus VeeKay, but held on, while behind them Alexander Rossi dived up the inside of Romain Grosjean who had Scott Dixon on his outside. Rossi and Dixon pincered Grosjean, the Ganassi driver bounced off the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda which lost momentum, but Dixon held his slide, and Rossi got through although sustained front wing damage.
Detroit, MIArkansas Online

Confidence no issue for O'Ward

Pato O'Ward was fifth when a late caution in Detroit gave him an unexpected chance to become IndyCar's first two-time winner this season and grab the championship lead. He had eight laps to get the job done, and on the restart O'Ward launched past two rivals in the first two turns. Then he moved into second and went wheel-to-wheel with Josef Newgarden to steal the victory from the two-time IndyCar champion.
Motorsportsracer.com

O’Ward takes Detroit Race 1 pole

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward claimed his third career pole position Saturday morning at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park. The young Mexican out-dueled Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi with a flying lap of 1m15.5776s around the low-grid and extra bumpy street course in the No. 5 Chevy. Rossi came close in the No. 27 Honda (+0.0808s), but it wasn’t enough to displace the 21-year-old phenom.
Wisconsin Statespeedsport.com

Grosjean Paces Friday IndyCar Action In Wisconsin

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Romain Grosjean saved his fastest lap for the end of Friday’s practice, then whipped off the fastest lap of the day at Road America. Grosjean’s fast lap was 1:47.6781 around the 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course in the No. 51 Honda for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR ahead of Sunday’s REV Group Grand Prix.
Motorsportsindycar.com

Paddock Buzz: Magnussen Adapting to Brutish New Ride

Kevin Magnussen qualified 21st in his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut at Road America Saturday, but the Formula One veteran believes he could have, and should have, been better. With a best lap time of one minute, 47.3776 seconds, Magnussen will come from near the rear of the 25-car field in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR on Sunday (noon ET, live on NBCSN and INDYCAR Radio Network).
MotorsportsPorterville Recorder

Newgarden earns pole for IndyCar race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Josef Newgarden insists this season hasn’t been overly frustrating for Team Penske even without a victory to show for it yet. Perhaps this is the week Newgarden or another Team Penske driver finally breaks through. This is the longest Team Penske has gone without a win to start a season since 1999, and it finished that year winless.
Motorsportspapernewsnetwork.com

Newgarden leads Herta in second practice

There was a red flag 10mins into the session for IndyCar debutant Cody Ware spinning his #52 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda at Canada Corner. The length of the track – 4.014 miles – meant this took four minutes to clear up. By then, Newgarden had cracked the 1min46sec barrier...