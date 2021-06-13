50-Year-Old “Kid” Doesn’t Get How He Could Be Insulting Queer People By Insulting Queer People

NASHVILLE, TN: Bob “Kid Rock” Ritchie, local Tennessee restaurateur, hobbyist musician, and half-melted wizard candle from Spencer’s Gifts that erroneously was left in a car in the mall parking lot on a hot day then hastily pushed back together and covered with strips of a US flag, was caught on film using an epithet that rhymes with “maggot” to attempt to shut down fans taping at a recent performance. Perhaps best known for his “I’m a regular guy in A-Shirts, not a millionaire, please pay $15 for fries” restaurant, Ritchie was thoroughly castigated on social media for this. He then defended his actions on Twitter by saying anyone who didn’t understand that he didn’t mean anything by using the word that rhymes with “maggot” probably was one, while insisting that he has gay friends.