Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The Latest: Fans in Amsterdam show support for Eriksen

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Fans in Amsterdam for the European Championship match between the Netherlands and Ukraine have expressed their support for Christian Eriksen following his collapse on Saturday.

Eriksen played at the stadium from 2010-13 when he was with Ajax. He moved from there to Tottenham and is now with Inter Milan.

Denmark’s team doctor says Eriksen’s heart stopped and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated during the team’s match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Two orange-clad fans held a sign saying “Eriksen Stay Strong” next to a picture of a heart and his No. 10 Denmark shirt.

The fans in the stadium cheered as screens showed a message in Dutch saying “Get well Christian.”

___

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is weighing up whether to start Eden Hazard against Denmark on Thursday in the teams’ second group game at the European Championship.

Hazard is coming off an injury-disrupted season with Real Madrid and entered as a 71st-minute substitute in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday.

Martinez was impressed with Hazard’s contribution at Saint Petersburg Stadium and says the national team captain “is ready to play longer.”

Martinez says he’s not sure if Hazard will start or come on later because he doesn’t think “he can play 90 minutes.”

Martinez also says defensive midfielder Axel Witsel will play some part in the match in Copenhagen after four months out because of a torn Achilles tendon injury and a late decision will be taken on the availability of Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen.

___

Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautović came off the bench to score a goal each and help Austria beat North Macedonia 3-1 at the European Championship.

It was Austria’s first win at a major soccer tournament in 31 years and it’s first ever at the European Championship.

David Alaba curled in a precise cross from the left in the 78th minute for Gregoritsch to score the winner. Arnautović calmly added the third with a minute to go.

Stefan Lainer had given Austria the lead but North Macedonia captain Goran Pandev equalized.

___

Austria right back Stefan Lainer celebrated his goal at the European Championship with a message for Christian Eriksen.

Lainer held up a white shirt he was thrown from the bench with the message “Eriksen, stay strong” written on it after giving his team a 1-0 lead over North Macedonia in Bucharest.

The supporters of both teams applauded before the game when the giant screen above the field displayed the message “Best Wishes Christian.”

Eriksen collapsed on the field while playing for Denmark on Saturday. He is still in the hospital in Copenhagen but in stable condition.

___

A soccer fan has been taken to a London hospital in serious condition after falling from the stands at Wembley Stadium during England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia at the European Championship.

The English Football Association says officials are working with “UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and we are continuing to monitor the situation.”

The English FA owns Wembley.

The incident was said to have happened just after kickoff. No other details were given.

Wembley says the spectator “was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

UEFA confirmed the incident but declined further comment citing privacy reasons.

___

Sweden coach Jan Andersson says midfielders Jens Cajuste and Albin Ekdal are expected to be available for the team’s opener against Spain in the European Championship on Monday.

Both players had been sidelined recently because of injuries. Ekdal didn’t participate in Saturday’s training session because of a knock he received earlier in the week. Cajuste had to leave the session with what team doctor Jonas Werner said was a “slightly twisted ankle.”

Andersson says all 24 players are available for the team’s final training session. He says a final evaluation on all players would be made before Monday’s match at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

Sweden is certain to be without midfielder Mattias Svanberg because of a positive coronavirus test result. The other Swedish player who tested positive was Dejan Kulusevski. Spain is without captain Sergio Busquets because of a positive COVID-19 result.

___

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has become the youngest player to appear at a European Championship.

Bellingham is 17 years, 349 days. He came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute in England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia.

The previous youngest player was Jetro Willems. He was 18 when he played for the Netherlands at Euro 2012.

___

Raheem Sterling scored his first tournament goal to give England a 1-0 victory over Croatia at the European Championship.

It’s the first time England has opened the continental tournament with a win in 10 attempts.

Sterling got on the end of a throughball from Kalvin Phillips and slipped it into the net via a touch off Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković in the 57th minute at Wembley Stadium.

Sterling grew up in the shadow of the north London stadium where eight games at the Euro 2020 tournament will be played. They include the semifinals and final.

The Manchester City forward had not previously scored at the World Cups in 2014 and 2018 and Euro 2016.

England’s next game in Group D is against Scotland on Friday. Croatia will play the Czech Republic.

___

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý doesn’t believe there are any hard feelings between Scotland and his team after a racist incident involving Slavia Prague defender Ondřej Kúdela and Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Scotland and the Czech Republic will play their first Group D match in the European Championship on Monday at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Kúdela is appealing against a 10-match ban for racially abusing Kamara in a Europa League match in March. Kamara is Black.

Šilhavý says “I don’t believe there is any animosity. We don’t feel any animosity against Scotland and I believe everything on the pitch tomorrow will be fair play.”

___

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen says Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and that ”he was gone” before he was resuscitated.

Boesen led the work in giving Eriksen CPR after he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland on Saturday. Boesen says ”we got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast.”

Eriksen is in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he spoken to Eriksen via video link and says it was ”good to see him smile.”

Hjulmand says Eriksen was more concerned about his teammates’ well being and asked how they were doing.

Hjulmand says ”that’s typical Christian.”

___

Defender Joao Cancelo has been removed from the Portugal squad after testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s European Championship opener against Hungary.

The team says the Manchester City player tested positive in a test taken Saturday. He has been placed in isolation.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos replaced him with Diogo Dalot for the game in Budapest on Tuesday. Dalot played for Portugal last week in the final of the European Under-21 championship. The Portuguese lost to Germany 1-0.

Players cannot be added back into a Euro 2020 squad after they are removed.

___

Czech Republic players are not planning to take a knee ahead of their European Championship games.

The national team says the players will instead be showing their support for racial justice by pointing to the UEFA Respect sign on the left sleeve of their jersey. The team already did that ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Wales in March.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Šilhavý says the team wants to fully focus on the game.

Šilhavý says he understands it’s an important topic for society “and my team and I condemn any form of racism.”

The Czechs say they believe there’s no place for politics and political gestures in sports but they understand the topic will “resonate” during Euro 2020.

The Czechs will play their opening match in Glasgow against Scotland on Monday and then face Croatia in the same city before playing England at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Czechs are missing defender Ondřej Kúdela. The Slavia Prague player received a 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game in March.

___

Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium have booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia.

The boos came despite pleas from the team to respect the anti-racism gesture.

Croatia’s players did not take a knee.

The English Football Associated told fans ahead of the game that the team is taking a knee “as a mechanism of peacefully protesting against discrimination, injustice and inequality. This is personally important to the players and the values the team collectively represents.”

Some fans claim taking a knee is a political act but the FA says “English football has made it very clear that it does not view this as being aligned to a political organisation or ideology.”

The jeering was by some fans who also chanted “No surrender” during the national anthem. That’s a dated reference to the conflict endured for generations that saw Britain hit by Irish Republic Army terrorist attacks.

___

Injured Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has sent his teammates a message of encouragement ahead of their European Championship opener against Ukraine.

The Dutch are playing in their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup but Van Dijk is missing it while recovering from a right knee injury he sustained in October while playing for Liverpool.

He wrote on Twitter “Good luck boys… Believe, enjoy and savour every moment. Stick together at all times, like we always do!”

Georginio Wijnaldum will serve as captain at Euro 2020. He says Van Dijk is still influential in the team despite his injury.

Wijnaldum says “he knows how important he is for us.”

___

Soccer fans arriving at Wembley Stadium are being greeted by announcements saying they can show their vaccine certification for entry to see England’s opening European Championship game against Croatia.

The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry. The other option is to take a coronavirus test.

Vaccination status certification is shown via the National Health Service app.

Up to 22,500 fans are being allowed into the 90,000-capacity Wembley for the match. UEFA is hoping the permitted crowd will be increased before the final on July 11.

The Group D opener is the first England game with fans allowed at Wembley since November 2019.

___

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has criticized the decision to resume Saturday’s European Championship game after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field and needed CPR.

Schmeichel says it was ”a ridiculous decision” by the governing body of European soccer to complete the game between Denmark and Finland. The Euro 2020 match was suspended for about 90 minutes after Eriksen needed lengthy medical treatment before being taken to a hospital. Finland eventually won 1-0.

Governing body UEFA gave Denmark the option to resume playing on Sunday but the team chose to complete the game Saturday.

Schmeichel tells BBC Radio Five live that UEFA should have worked out ”a different scenario and shown a little bit of compassion.”

Schmeichel’s son is Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

___

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has ”sent his greetings to his teammates” and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game.

The Danish federation says Eriksen remains in stable condition. It says the players and staff have received crisis assistance ”and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.”

Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness.

The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0.

___

Christian Eriksen remains in a Copenhagen hospital as he recovers after collapsing during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.

The Danish team canceled all planned media activities at its base camp and also postponed a training session to give its players more time process Saturday’s incident. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness.

The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0.

Eriksen was being treated at one of Denmark’s top hospitals. Rigshospitalet is less than a mile from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

There have been no recent updates on Eriksen’s condition.

___

A rematch from the World Cup semifinals will be first up on Day 3 of the European Championship when England takes on Croatia.

The Croats won that match three years ago in Russia. But England will be playing at home this time at Wembley Stadium in London.

Austria and North Macedonia will play in the middle match in Bucharest. The two teams weren’t able to hold their training sessions at the National Arena on Saturday because a downpour soaked the field. North Macedonia is making its debut at a major soccer tournament.

The final match will be between the Netherlands and Ukraine in Amsterdam. The Dutch haven’t played at a major tournament since reaching the semifinals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Amsterdam#European Championship#Ajax#Dutch#Real Madrid#Hazard#The English Fa#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Soccer
Inter Milan
Country
Sweden
News Break
AFC Ajax
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
UEFAgoal.com

Fan View: Eriksen - Africa unites to support Denmark star

Social media has been flooded with well-wishes in solidarity for the Inter Milan midfielder who collapsed while in action for his country on Saturday. The world came together to support Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen who collapsed during Saturday’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland. The Inter Milan ace went to ground...
Socceraudacy.com

The Latest: Eriksen sends 'his greetings' from hospital

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has ”sent his greetings to his teammates” and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game. The Danish federation says Eriksen remains in stable condition. It says the players and staff have received...
SoccerThe Independent

Fans chant in support of Christian Eriksen after footballer collapsed on pitch

Football fans chanted the name of Christian Eriksen after the Denmark player collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday. Fans at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen expressed their support for the midfielder in an emotional display, with Finnish supporters chanting “Christian” and Danish fans responding with “Eriksen.”
UEFAmelodyinter.com

Fans turn ‘prayer warriors’ for Danish ace Eriksen

Football followers across the globe have turned ‘prayer warriors’ for the Danish ace, Christian Eriksen who suddenly collapsed during the country’s duel against Finland in the Euro 2020 championship. Although, the condition of the player “is now stabilised” and he is awake in the hospital. The former Spurs midfielder, 29,...
UEFAWiredpr News

Football fans collapse of Eriksen | Euro2020 News

Viewers complain about the TV show’s radio broadcasts after he fell on the field and showed his wife in distress. Football fans and commentators express anger at Christian Eriksen’s live performance fall During the clash with Denmark at the 2020 European Championships in Denmark, while his teammates were praising him for forming a wall to protect him from the perspective.
UEFAcaughtoffside.com

(Video) Incredible show of support between both Finland and Denmark fans following Eriksen’s medical emergency

We are all hoping for the very best for Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen. Just moments before half-time in Saturday’s second match during the second day in this summer’s Euros, Denmark’s squad, who were facing Finland in Group B, were left shell shocked after team-mate Eriksen appeared to hit the ground requiring urgent medical care.
UEFAPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 match

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland. Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His...
Soccerdallassun.com

Son sends support to Eriksen in South Korea win

Son Heung-min scored the decisive goal in South Korea's 2-1 victory over Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier Sunday before sending a message of support to his former teammate Christian Eriksen. After converting a penalty to help his side come from behind to take the lead at Goyang Stadium, the...
SoccerPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: Eriksen remains in hospital after collapse

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has ”sent his greetings to his teammates” and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game. The Danish federation says Eriksen remains in stable...
UEFAPosted by
90min

Major League Soccer community shows support for Christian Eriksen

The MLS community came together on Saturday to express immense support for Christian Eriksen, after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Demark’s match against Finland in the 2021 European Championship. Minutes before the halftime whistle, the Denmark national team midfielder unexpectedly collapsed. After the initial incident, his teammates and medical...
Socceryournewsnet.com

Christian Eriksen thanks fans for well wishes

The progress for Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen is getting better and better. He just sent out his public message from a hospital in Copenhagen. Eriksen thanked all his supporters for wishing him a speedy recovery. On Twitter, he says, “Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during their Saturday’s 1-0 loss against Finland in the European Championships taking place in Denmark. He had to be revived with a defibrillator. The Red and White next play Belgium on Thursday.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

The Latest: German fans urged to show virus a ‘red card’

Bavaria health minister Klaus Holetschek has called on soccer fans to “show the coronavirus the red card” by remaining careful while Germany plays its European Championship games in Munich. Up to 14,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium for the German team’s group games against France, Portugal and Hungary...
Soccertheanfieldwrap.com

Eriksen, BLM & The ESL: We Must Support The Players

After seeing Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch, Josh Sexton raises questions about the importance of player welfare in sport today…. HELPLESSNESS has been a theme for much of the last year and a half. Rarely has that feeling of helplessness been brought into such stark focus as it was...
UEFAchatsports.com

With Emotion, Support for Eriksen at the Forefront, Belgium Battles Back

There were always two stories going on during Denmark’s match against Belgium on Thursday at Euro 2020. There was the football narrative, of Belgium’s creaking defense and a bench that featured three recovering stars. And there was the other, more prominent narrative: that of Christian Eriksen, the cardiac arrest he suffered during Denmark’s opening defeat to Finland and the celebration of his survival.
UEFAAtlantic City Press

UEFA Euro: A day to celebrate Christian Eriksen

Denmark and Belgium pay tribute to Christian Eriksen, who collapsed and needed to be resuscitated in Denmark's first game. The two teams stopped play at the 10 minute mark to applaud Eriksen, who wears No. 10.
UEFATribal Football

Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Eriksen discharged from hospital

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation. The former Tottenham midfielder has been fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to regulate his heart's rhythm, having suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. That left him...