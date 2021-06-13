Hotel Indigo Columbus: Experience a Riverfront Getaway in Georgia
With the Covid-19 numbers decreasing, hitting the road for a vacation is likely the first thing on everyone’s mind after a year of restrictions. Hotel Indigo Columbus is the perfect destination for those in Atlanta looking for a weekend away but don’t necessarily want the hassle of booking flights. This boutique hotel is the most recent development by W.C. Bradley Real Estate, and was constructed by general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie.www.atlantamagazine.com