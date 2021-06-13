Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Nicaragua arrests 4 more opposition leaders in crackdown

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested four opposition leaders Sunday, in what appears to be widespread detentions of anyone who might challenge his rule.

The moves over the weekend suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential opposition candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition.

“It’s not just potential candidates any more, it’s political leaders,” said former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres. “This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every way.”

On Sunday, police arrested prominent ex-Sandinista dissident Dora María Téllez, and another opposition leader, Ana Margarita Vijil.

Tellez’s arrest is a major step: she was a leading Sandinista militant who led an assault on the National Palace in 1978, taking hostage the congress of dictator Anastasio Somoza in exchange for the release of Sandinista prisoners.

Following Somoza’s overthrow, Tellez served as health minister in the first Sandinista government which ruled from 1979 to 1990. Like many former guerrillas, she later split with Ortega.

On Saturday, police arrested Tamara Dávila, who was active in Unamos, a movement formed by former Sandinistas angered by Ortega’s autocratic ways, nepotism and perpetual re-elections. On Sunday, police also arrested Suyen Barahona, the leader of Unamos.

Police said they arrested Dávila on charges related to a recently enacted law that classifies as treason any support for sanctions against officials in the Ortega regime; the U.S. has slapped sanctions on dozens of officials.

Davila is also a central figure in the opposition coalition Blue and White Nationality Unity, which was formed following Ortega’s repression of mass protests in 2018.

Under a law passed in December, Ortega’s government has the power to unilaterally declare citizens “terrorists” or coup-mongers, classify them as “traitors to the homeland” and ban them from running as candidates.

The law punishes those “who lead or finance a coup … encourage foreign interference, ask for military intervention … propose or plan economic blockades, applaud and champion the imposition of sanctions against Nicaragua or its citizens.”

Those accused “will be traitors to the homeland, and for that reason may not run for public office.” Treason is punishable by prison terms of up to 15 years.

Ortega has already arrested four potential opposition candidates who might have challenged his bid for a fourth consecutive term, and now many Nicaragua opposition leaders fear it is only a matter of time until police come for them, too.

Torres said he has seen drones flying around his home in recent days, of the type used at Tellez’s house.

“This interview may be the last one I give,” Torres said. “I am here, waiting for them to come for me.”

Nicaragua’s National Police arrested the four opposition pre-candidates earlier this month.

On June 8, they arrested pre-candidate Félix Maradiaga, a pre-candidate for the opposition coalition Blue and White National Unity, and Sebastián Chamorro, a former director of the opposition coalition Civic Alliance.

The previous week authorities detained Cristiana Chamorro, a cousin of Juan Sebastián Chamorro, and Arturo Cruz Sequeira, a former ambassador to the United States who was arrested Saturday under a controversial “treason” law passed in December.

Ortega initially led Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990 following the Sandinista revolution that ousted Somoza. He returned to the presidency in 2007 after three failed election attempts, and he won reelection in 2011. He then sidestepped term limits to get himself reelected in 2016, and packed courts and government agencies with allies. The Sandinista party controls the courts and the legislature, and has stifled universities and the Roman Catholic church.

Torres said Ortega has now instituted a more suffocating dictatorship than Somoza, who faced opposition from the within the church, intellectual circles and universities.

“I think Ortega has outdone Somoza,” said Torres. “He has subordinated all the power to himself as Somoza never could. He has a bigger repressive apparatus than Somoza ever had.”

Julie Chung, the U.S. State Department’s acting assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, said via Twitter recently that the arrests “confirm without a doubt that Ortega is a dictator. The international community has no choice but to treat him as such.”

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treason#Hostage#U S State Department#Managua#Ap#Nicaraguan#Ex Sandinista#The National Palace#Congress#Sandinistas#White Nationality Unity#Blue#White National Unity#Civic Alliance#Roman Catholic#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Related
Politicsrock947.com

Bolivian opposition leader fears arrest, blames ex-president Morales

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian opposition leader Carlos Mesa, who accuses former President Evo Morales of leading a political witch hunt against him, says he fears arrest and more broadly for democracy in his country amid a probe into controversial claims of a 2019 coup. Mesa, in an interview with...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nicaragua: what does the government of Daniel Ortega think of Argentina’s abstention from the OAS for human rights violations

The Sandinista government of Daniel Ortega regretted Argentina’s abstention in the OAS resolution condemning the wave of arrests of Nicaraguan opposition leaders and warned that, “although that is not his intention,” the president Alberto Fernandez joined the “interference” of that body against Managua. “Regarding this situation, We are very sorry...
Presidential Electionmarketresearchtelecast.com

The presidential campaign in Nicaragua is tense: arrests of opposition candidates, the strategy of Sandinismo and the shadow of the Chamorro surname

Five months before the presidential elections on November 7, Daniel Ortega He moves each tile on the Nicaraguan political board with one eye on the atomized internal opposition and another on the United States. At the age of 75, this ex-guerrilla who governs together with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, is on his way to be reelected for the third time in a row and could extend his term until 2027.
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

Nicaragua: In his column via Central America, Point Pedro Sanchez asked the Daniel Ortega regime to release opposition leaders

Head of Government of Spain, Point Sanchez, Was concerned about the political situation prevailing this Friday Nicaragua And urged the President of that country, Daniel Ortega, For what “Play honestly“Y Release enemies who have been detained in recent days. “I would like to speak privately and directly with President Ortega:...
Politicsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Nicaragua Arrests Two More Possible Challengers to Daniel Ortega

Felix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro have been accused of terrorism and plotting against Nicaragua’s sovereignty and independence. They were held under a controversial new security law passed in December by Mr Ortega’s government. Two other opposition leaders have been arrested in recent days. The US branded Mr Ortega “a...
Public Safetyjurist.org

Nicaragua police detain second opposition presidential hopeful

Nicaraguan police detained opposition presidential hopeful Arturo Cruz on Saturday and charged him with “conspiring against Nicaraguan society.” Cruz is the second opposition politician to be detained in less than a week as President Daniel Ortega seeks to maintain power leading up to the November presidential election. Cruz was a...
AfricaPosted by
Newsweek

Human Rights Watch 'Concerned' for Safety of Rwandan Opposition Leader After Arrest

Human Rights Watch said a Rwandan opposition leader needs to be charged immediately or released a month after his arrest in Mozambique, the Associated Press reported. Cassien Ntamuhanga escaped from prison in Rwanda in 2018, then sought asylum in Mozambique. His application was still being processed at the time he was taken into custody on May 23 by Mozambique police.
WorldFlorida Star

Algeria Intensifies Crackdown On Journalists, Pro-democracy Activists

BOUIRA, Algeria — The Algerian state has stepped up its crackdown on journalists and pro-democracy activists in recent weeks, despite warnings from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Radio.M journalist El Kadi Ihsane and political activist Karim Tabou were kidnapped near their respective homes in Algiers on June 10. “Tabou was beaten and then abducted by unknown persons,” Djafer […]
Immigrationsoutheastasiapost.com

Myanmar soccer to apply for refugee status in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], June 20 (ANI): Pyae Lyan Aung, Myanmar national soccer goalkeeper, will apply for refugee status in Japan on Tuesday after expressing fear for his life for making a three-finger salute in protest at the military coup in his country during a recent World Cup qualifier near Tokyo, reported Kyodo News, citing his lawyer's statement.
Public SafetyPosted by
Times Leader

At least 15 die in multiple attacks near US-Mexico border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Gunmen aboard a number of vehicles staged attacks in several neighborhoods in the Mexican border city of Reynosa on Saturday, and at least 15 people died in clashes that caused widespread panic, according to local law enforcement. The Tamaulipas state agency coordinating security forces said...
WorldVox

The UN has condemned Myanmar’s military coup. Will that matter?

More than four months after the military seized power in Myanmar, the United Nations General Assembly took the rare step on Friday of voting to formally condemn the February 1 coup and called for an end to arms dealing with the country. The condemnation comes as UN officials express concern...
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Ivory Coast’s former president Gbagbo attends Mass in public

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo has made one of his first public appearances since returning home after nearly a decade in exile, attending Mass on Sunday as residents of his hometown made preparations for his visit. Gbagbo, who was acquitted of crimes against humanity...
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

Myanmar's military leader leaves for Russia

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], June 21 (ANI): Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing has left for Russia to take part in an international conference on security, reported state media. Min Aung Hlaing departed the capital Naypyitaw for Russia on Sunday and will participate in the security conference from Tuesday to Thursday, organised...
WorldThe Daily Star

Myanmar on Cusp of A Civil War: Another refugee influx on horizon?

With a civil war brewing in Myanmar, Bangladesh has much to worry about, as the face-off between the junta and the National Unity Government and its allies could result in a refugee influx once again, according to security and international relations analysists. Cases of human trafficking through the sea may...
Politicsthebharatexpressnews.com

Ethiopians to vote in elections overshadowed by crisis and conflict

Ethiopians vote on Monday in national and regional elections which the prime minister presented as proof of his commitment to democracy after decades of repressive rule in Africa’s second most populous country. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 44, oversaw sweeping political and economic reforms after his appointment in 2018 by the...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

About 10,000 refugees fled Myanmar to India and Thailand, UN says

About 10,000 refugees have fled Myanmar to India and Thailand as nationwide clashes in the country have resulted in further “acute” displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, said the Secretary’s special envoy. UN General for Myanmar, warning that the regional threat of the crisis is real. “In my daily...
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Spanish leader: 9 Catalan separatists will be pardoned

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Monday that the Spanish Cabinet will approve pardons for nine separatist Catalan politicians and activists imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain. Sánchez made the announcement in Barcelona during a speech set to lay the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Armenia's Pashinyan: bolstered by election win after war woes

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a reformer challenged with a historic war, has beat back critics with a resounding election victory in snap polls he called to defuse protests against his rule. As prime minister he launched a crusade against graft, initiated economic reforms and sidelined corrupt oligarchs and monopolies.
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Human Rights Groups, US, Want New Iranian President Investigated for Crimes Against Humanity

Iran’s Chief of the Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday was declared the winner of the country’s June 18 presidential election with 17,926,345 votes. Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said in response: “That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran.”