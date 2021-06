In case you were wondering, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori still aren’t friends. After their initial encounter in 2018, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have jawed at one another from afar on and off for years. While not on the same level of trash tak as some of Adesanya’s other nemeses like Jon Jones, Paulo Costa, or even Derek Brunson, Vettori is still high up on the list of Izzy’s least favorite people on the UFC roster.