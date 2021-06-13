Cancel
Minnesota State

Security for 2021 Minnesota State Fair still up in the air

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — Although the Minnesota State Fair is now officially on for this summer, the issue of who will provide security during the 12-day get-together remains unresolved. State Fair administration and Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher say they have come up with a plan for the sheriff’s office to be the lead agency in providing the majority of law enforcement officers and coordinating the security effort. However, a formal agreement has yet to be drafted and would need approval by both the fair and county boards, officials say.

