Elaine Wilma Burdett, of Peachtree City, GA passed away on June 10, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born December 4, 1936 in Liberal, Kansas to Wilmer and Oletha Bryant. She was the older of two children. Elaine was active in the First Assembly of God Church her entire life. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing Scrabble, and camping. She started her own upholstery company which she operated for 40 years.