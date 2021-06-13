Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden congratulates newly-formed Israeli government

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9uoY_0aTAHjuG00
© © Getty Images

President Biden and other U.S. officials on Sunday congratulated Israel's new government after the coalition survived a vote of confidence in the Israeli parliament, officially ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office.

Biden spoke on the phone Sunday afternoon with Israel’s newly-minted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The While House said Biden offered his “warm congratulations” and “expressed his firm intent to deepen cooperation” between the U.S. and Israel “on the many challenges and opportunities facing the region.”

Biden said his administration plans to “work closely” with the Israeli government on efforts to “advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians,” and underscored his “decades of steadfast support for the U.S.-Israel relationship and his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” according to a readout of the call provided by the White House.

“The leaders agreed that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran,” the readout added.

The Israeli parliament on Sunday approved the new power-sharing government led by Bennett, the Orthodox leader of Israel’s religious-nationalist movement and a former Netanyahu aide, in a close vote of confidence, 60-59 with one abstention.

The vote marks the first time in 12 years that Israel will be led by someone other than Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's Likud-run government will now be replaced with a hodgepodge of Israeli parties that came together around the prospect of removing the sitting prime minister, despite their limited agreement on few issues.

“On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet,” Biden said in a statement shortly after the vote.

He said he looks forward to working with Bennett to “strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations,” adding “Israel has no better friend than the United States.”

“The bond that unites our people is evidence of our shared values and decades of close cooperation and as we continue to strengthen our partnership, the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel’s security,” Biden added.

He also said his administration is “fully committed” to working with Israel’s new government to “advance security, stability, and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and people throughout the broader region.”

Bennett in a tweet thanked Biden and said, "I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between our two nations."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued his own statement saying the U.S. "warmly welcomes the announcement of a new government of the State of Israel. We look forward to working closely with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and the new Israeli cabinet."

He added, "We look forward to strengthening all aspects of the U.S.-Israel partnership and working together for a more secure and prosperous future."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin extended a congratulations to Benjamin Gantz on his appointment as Israel’s defense minister, a position he also held under the Netanyahu administration.

"Secretary Austin looks forward to continuing the important cooperation and dialogue with Minister Gantz to deepen the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership. The U.S. commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad," said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

The vote capped off Netanyahu’s long reign in Israel, and marked the culmination of four inconclusive elections for one of the U.S.'s closest allies.

It also follows a period of fierce violence in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which came to an end last month with a cease-fire after 11 days of clashes.

Biden repeatedly affirmed his support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas throughout the violence, and condemned the attacks against towns and cities in Israel.

The clashes in the Gaza Strip sparked a debate among lawmakers on Capitol Hill, some of whom sparred when it came to the U.S.’s funding for Israel and Palestine.

Updated at 4:40 p.m.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

240K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Palestinians#Hamas#Israelis#The White House#Orthodox#Likud#American#Naftalibennett#State#Defense#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
White House
Related
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israel's Bedouin sceptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are all false," Abu Qwaider said. "They are just lies." Mansour Abbas, leader of the conservative Islamic party Raam and a champion of the Bedouin cause, became a political kingmaker this month by supporting a new coalition to oust Israel's longest serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
POTUSNBC News

Israel's Bennett warns against nuclear talks with Iran's 'hangmen regime'

JERUSALEM — Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal. Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden to Host Israeli President Rivlin on June 28 - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host Israel's new president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on June 28, the White House said on Saturday. "President Rivlin's visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Netanyahu to leave prime minister's residence by July 10

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his family will leave the country’s official prime minister’s residence no later than July 10, That's according to Netanyahu himself and Israel’s new prime minister in a joint statement late Saturday. Netanyahu was unseated as prime minister earlier this month. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett succeeded in cobbling together a government in the aftermath of Israel’s fourth consecutive election in two years. Netanyahu, who served for 12 years as prime minister until Bennett’s government was sworn in last week, has yet to move out of the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

What's Biden look like to Putin — a tough guy, or an easy target?

The Biden administration and much of the media have proclaimed the president’s European Grand Tour a great success. President Biden told the world 1) that he is NOT Donald Trump and 2) that America’s Back. His face-to-face meetings were lots of backslapping and welcome-back cheers into “The Club.” At least that’s the illusion. The reality is painfully different.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden to host Afghan president at White House on Friday

The White House announced on Sunday that President Biden will host Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the visit would emphasize the "enduring partnership" between the two countries as the U.S. prepares to withdraw the last remaining American troops in Afghanistan.
Middle East24newshd.tv

Israel's sidelined ultra-Orthodox parties fear new coalition govt

Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties were once viewed as political kingmakers, but now they have been pushed into opposition by a "change" government they fear will put secular values before theirs. After years in power under ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox parties are "experiencing a deep crisis", said Peggy Cidor, a...
WorldArkansas Online

Palestinians scrap Israeli vaccine deal

JERUSALEM -- The Palestinian Authority called off an agreement whereby Israel would transfer 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to it in exchange for a similar number later this year, hours after the deal was announced Friday. The Palestinians said the doses, which Israel began shipping to the occupied West...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Bahrain reaches out to new Israeli government

Bahrain has approached Israel’s new government to ask about peace process with the Palestinians and the efforts towards a two-state solution, the kingdom’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al Zayani said on Wednesday. Bahrain reached out to the Israeli government, which is now led by Naftali Bennett following the formation of a coalition government that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu from office after 12 years on Sunday, Al Zayani said. Bahrain inquired about Tel Aviv’s policy on engaging with Palestinians and bringing peace to the region via a two-state solution, Al Zayani added. The communi…
Middle Eastnorthafricapost.com

Four Ministers of Moroccan descent in new Israeli government

The newly formed Israeli government has four ministers of Moroccan descent, less than the previous government which had seven. The new cabinet includes Meir Cohen as labor and welfare minister. He was born in Essaouira in 1955 and migrated to Israel with his family at the age of 7. The...
Middle EastPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

How Israel’s missing constitution deepens divisions between Jews and with Arabs

Renewed fighting has erupted again between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, endangering a ceasefire instituted after an 11-day war in May. The conflict in Gaza is an early test of Israel’s new coalition government. Recently, parties across the political spectrum united to remove Israel’s scandal-plagued prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power, ending a two-year political crisis – though he may maneuver his way back into power.