He’s friendly with his exes too! Alex Rodriguez spent time reconnecting with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, as Jennifer Lopez moves on in the wake of their split. The former New York Yankees player, 45, was joined by Scurtis, 48, during a workout on Saturday, June 12, and shared snaps of the sweat sesh on his Instagram Story. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he joked alongside footage of the Florida native helping him ice his leg at the gym.