Pierce County, WA

1 killed, another seriously injured in DUI crash in Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a DUI crash in Pierce County on Saturday night, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 13100 block of Spanaway Loop Road South.

A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy said that a 22-year-old man was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the back of the victims’ car.

The 70-year-old male driver of the other car died from his injuries at the hospital. His 69-year-old wife is in critical condition.

The 22-year-old was arrested for a DUI and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

©2021 Cox Media Group

