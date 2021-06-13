1 killed, another seriously injured in DUI crash in Pierce County
PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a DUI crash in Pierce County on Saturday night, sheriff’s officials said.
The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 13100 block of Spanaway Loop Road South.
A Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy said that a 22-year-old man was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the back of the victims’ car.
The 70-year-old male driver of the other car died from his injuries at the hospital. His 69-year-old wife is in critical condition.
The 22-year-old was arrested for a DUI and booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
