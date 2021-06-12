A Stellar Season: Tasting the 2019 Vintage Through Premiere Napa Valley

Oyster Oyster has been many things since Estadio owner Max Kuller and ex-Hazel chef Rob Rubba started on the restaurant project three years ago. It started as an ambitious, hotly anticipated vision: a mindful, sustainable, vegetable-focused fine-dining restaurant in Shaw run by two die-hard “oyster-tarians” (vegetarians who eat oysters because they are non-sentient, help clean water, and improve the environment). But then it was forced to shut down just as the team was placing final orders from local farmers and training staff on skin-contact wines for a March debut last year. In the year since, the space has been pop-up bagel shop, an open-air garage for small pizza parties, and a takeout operation for farm dinners. Guests were never seated in the dining room. Most recently, Rubba served an abbreviated menu outdoors before closing down the restaurant entirely for a few weeks of recuperation.