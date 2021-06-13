Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Worth A Gamble? 2 Casino Stocks That Could See Upside

By Melanie Schaffer
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 1, Las Vegas lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and its hotels and casinos have been welcoming back guests to dine, shop and gamble with few restrictions. Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) which operates six properties in the U.S. and Macau — most notably its flagship Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas— was the first resort to update its policies and allow fully vaccinated guests to not wear masks at its Las Vegas hotels and casinos.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
51K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Las Vegas Hotels#Wynn Resorts#Encore Las Vegas#Las Vegas Sands Corp#Venetian#The Las Vegas Sands Chart#Ema#Sma#Lvs Price Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 48,003 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksNBC Miami

Major Upside Could Be in Store for These Stocks, According to Wall Street's Best-Performing Analysts

Given the current financial landscape, how can investors spot compelling plays?. One strategy is to look for stocks that boast strong upside potential through 2021 and beyond. The names highlighted below fit the bill, according to analysts with a proven track record of success. TipRanks analyst forecasting service attempts to pinpoint Wall Street's best-performing analysts, or the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating. These metrics take the number of ratings published by each analyst into consideration.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Stock to Flow Analysis: Worst Case Scenario Could See $135K BTC by December

Worst case price prediction for bitcoin using the stock to flow analysis could see bitcoin hitting $135,000 by December 2021 according to PlanB. Popular crypto analyst PlanB has outlined the potentially bearish situation for bitcoin over the course of 2021. The analysis makes use of the stock to flow (S2F) model to determine the potential price of bitcoin.
Stockstalkmarkets.com

Short-Sellers Just Put The Market’s Best Gambling Stock On Sale

Sports gambling is big business these days. It's become much more mainstream over the past five years. Major shifts in public opinion have led 25 U.S. states to legalize sports betting in some form or another since 2018. As of 2020, it was a $1 billion industry, and credible estimates...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: MSFT, TWLO, LLY, GE

Friday was a quadruple expiration day in the markets, one of four throughout the year. It marks the expiration of several different assets related to futures and options. As such, it can create a pretty bumpy trading session. Despite that, let’s look at a few top stock trades for next week.
Gamblingcasino.org

Churchill Downs Stock Deserves Premium Multiple, Says Analyst, Cites Significant Upside

Racetrack operator Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) has avenues for equity upside and warrants a premium valuation relative to peers. Those are the sentiments of Macquarie analyst Jordan Bender, who, in a note to clients today, initiated coverage of the gaming stock with an “outperform” rating and a $254 price target. That forecast implies upside of 32 percent from the June 17 close.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Here's Why Amazon Is a Stock I Could See Buying

When you think it is going down, when you predict it is going to fall and when you even nail specific dates that you expect weakness, you can't be shocked and you can't be horrified. Yet that's how I think people are feeling after the one-two punch of Fed chair...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Has UTime Stock Been In A Free Fall?

UTime LTD. (NASDAQ:UTME) shares traded higher Friday as retail traders tried to catch the bounce following the stock's plummet Thursday. The stock saw a drop from $75 to $14 Thursday, and now traders are trying to catch the rebound. The stock has a small amount of outstanding shares, meaning that...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

ContextLogic's Stock Squeezes: What Does The Chart Say?

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) was trading over 9% higher at one point Friday after breaking bullish from a 13-day consolidation pattern. Prior to consolidating, the stock skyrocketed 93% over the course of three trading days amid both heightened retail and institutional interest. The stock is popular in a number of Reddit...
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

Buy low and sell high, we’ve all heard it before. For stock investors, if means finding an optimal combination of low point of entry and return potential. The trick is finding low-cost stocks that are fundamentally sound; share price always drops low for a reason, so you need to find stocks that are low for reasons that won’t press it down further.
Stocksetftrends.com

Are Value Stocks Looking At The Upside?

While the U.S. economy is set for strong growth in 2021, the equity market valuations appear elevated. Still, there’s a positive outlook for the cyclical financials and energy sectors, in addition to impressively valued dividend payers. Based on the T. Rowe Price article, “What’s Next for Value Stocks,” by John D. Linehan Portfolio Manager, Equity Income Fund, the focus will remain on tracking underappreciated companies with intrinsic value.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks Under a Penny That Are Worth a Look

With the rise of the Reddit army and meme stock trading, penny stocks have been in focus. There are some penny stocks that are purely speculative. However, there are others with decent fundamentals. Given the current investment scenario and strategies, I would not hesitate to allocate some funds to these...
Stocksjioforme.com

Is BlackBerry Stock an investment or a gambling?Three things to consider

Home home »» investment »» Is BlackBerry Stock an investment or a gambling?Three things to consider. It’s not a secret blackberries (TSX: BB)(NYSE: BB) It is one of the most popular strains this year, especially these days. This year, we have made more than 100% profit in several transactions. One...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Majorly Overvalued Microvision Stock Is Worse Than A Gamble

MicroVision is still up for sale, just like the CEO said it was and the latest 10-Q report indicates. Unfortunately, there are still no buyers. For some reason, the market thinks a deal will happen when the stock is at a market value of $3.41 billion. Allow me to provide an evidently-needed reality check: MVIS stock isn’t worth nearly that much.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 SPAC Stocks That May Be Worth he Risk

Investing in a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is not for the risk-averse investor. A SPAC is a shell company that helps to bring a private company public, typically via a reverse merger. This is what makes investing in a SPAC tricky. On the one hand, you’re investing in the...