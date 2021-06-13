Worth A Gamble? 2 Casino Stocks That Could See Upside

On June 1, Las Vegas lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and its hotels and casinos have been welcoming back guests to dine, shop and gamble with few restrictions. Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) which operates six properties in the U.S. and Macau — most notably its flagship Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas— was the first resort to update its policies and allow fully vaccinated guests to not wear masks at its Las Vegas hotels and casinos.