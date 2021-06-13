Cancel
WD Presents: Writer’s Digest Conference Announcements and More!

By Writers Digest Staff
WritersDigest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's always so much happening in the Writer's Digest universe that even staff members have trouble keeping up. As a result, we decided to start collecting what's on the horizon to make it easier for everyone to know what's happening and when. This week, we’re excited to announce that our...

www.writersdigest.com
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

Writer's Digest July/August 2021 Cover Reveal

Inspired by our January 1976 issue themed “Writing for Social Change,” the July/August 2021 issue themed Writing for Change, with a subtheme of finding the courage to write. We aim to cover the variety of ways in which author and/or their characters make courageous choices, including in writing about topics that inspire change in themselves, their readers, or the world.
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

The 2020 Writer's Digest Poetry Awards Winners

4. “With a sideways curl, my dog” by Kathryn Dunn. 5. “My Grandfather’s Tyepwriter” by Pamela Cranston. 11. “Hamburgers and Pinball” by Judy Winchester. 19. “The Beer at the Swinging Door Saloon” by Randall McNair. 20. “Easter Egg Hunt in a Church Graveyard” by Bruce Niedt. 21. “The Karmic Lesson”...
Books & Literaturercreader.com

Virtual David R. Collins Writers Conference, June 24 through 26

Authors of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and more will share their talents and help strengthen the talents of others during the Midwest Writing Center's virtual David R. Collins Writers Conference, a June 24 through 26 celebration of the written word boasting workshops, readings, book pitches, and a keynote address by lauded author Allison Joseph.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Wilmington writer's work bound for HBO Max; StarNews book club announces latest guest

Wilmington author Nina de Gramont's 2015 novel "The Distance from Me to You" is slated to be adapted as a feature for HBO Max. Deadline, the Hollywood news website, reports that New Line won the rights for the young adult novel, which de Gramont wrote under the pen name "Marina Gessner." (Her husband, author David Gessner, is the outgoing chair of the creative writing department at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where de Gramont is an associate professor of fiction.)
Waldport, ORNewport News-Times

Waldport Library announces young writer winners

The Waldport Public Library has announced the winners of this year’s Young Writers’ Competition: “Reading Colors Your World — How the Events of 2020-21 Have Changed and Inspired My Life.”. The Lincoln County students competing in this year’s writing competition wrote about grief, fear, loss and courage through fiction and...
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Enlightened, a Graphic Novel Biography by Sachi Ediriweera For 2023

Enlightened is a new graphic novel biography by Sachi Ediriweera that dramatizes the life of Siddhartha, a young prince who leaves his sheltered life of luxury and becomes the Buddha in his quest to end human suffering. Bought by Alyza Liu at Atheneum, Enlightened will be published in the summer of 2023. Sachi Ediriweera is a senior experiential designer for VMLY&R Commerce, a filmmaker, a comic book creator, and writer/artist of the graphic novel Lionborn, which was the first English language graphic novel produced in Sri Lanka. Lionborn was based on a Sri Lankan historical character named Sinhabahu, a well-known tale in Sri Lanka.
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Hawley Presents at Acoustical Society of America Conference

Professor of Physics Dr. Scott Hawley joined educators from around the country for a session on “Reflections on Teaching Acoustics During A Pandemic” for the Acoustical Society of America‘s “Acoustics in Focus” conference. Hawley’s talk was entitled “Supporting Hyflex Acoustics Laboratory Exercises,” and he participated in a panel discussion afterwards.
EntertainmentSoap Opera Digest

ICYMI Sean Dominic Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he came to perform at The Apollo Theater with his former R&B group, 2) the miraculous reunion he witnessed while in New York on September 11, 2001, and 3) the valuable lesson he learned about show biz while tending bar at a comedy club.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

YA Graphic Novel Debut Maelstrom by Lora Merriman Sells For 6 Figures

Maelstrom: A Prince Of Evil is a YA graphic novel debut by Lora Merriman, bought at auction by Brian Geffen at Henry Holt along with an unnamed second book. Aimed at fans of Nimona, Maelstrom follows a ragtag group of rebels, led by the prophesized Hero of Virtue, who improbably teams up with Maelstrom, the demon son of the evil necromancer queen, in a quest to take her down—that is, unless Maelstrom decides to betray them first.
Books & Literatureadvicetowriters.com

Writer's Dread

I’ve gone through periods of not writing anything, but I’ve never felt blocked. I think it’s just a lazy-thinking kind of cliché, this idea of writer’s block. In a very obviously lavatorial way, it suggests that you’ve got something in you and you can’t get it out because of the blockage. So you’re straining away, and then it becomes more and more blocked. Whereas I’ve gone through phases where I just haven’t had anything to say. That’s made life a bit boring because, well, I’ve always had plenty of time, and without writing the days are pretty long—though as you get older they speed past pretty quickly anyway. And I’ve gone through phases where I’ve dreaded the idea of writing. Writer’s dread. Now there’s a subject for an essay—if one could face writing it. Another thing I am persuaded of is that I’ll run out of fiction to write long before I give up writing the other stuff—even though that means we’ve come full circle and I am now admitting a distinction I began by denying. Maybe we should start over?
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Leigh ’21 Presents at Harvard Social Justice Conference

Recent Hamilton graduate Amari Leigh ’21 presented her honors thesis, “Hashtagging Repression: Stigmatization, Social Media, and the Women’s Movement In Brazil,” at a virtual Harvard University conference in April. Selected for the conference’s Politics and Social Change panel, Leigh’s thesis examines how social media hashtags were used to both mobilize and repress women’s movements in Brazil during the politically charged year of 2018.
Books & Literaturefoundinmyjournal.com

A Writer’s Origin Story

At six years old, I started journaling, and after twenty-one years, I haven’t stopped. Over the years, I wrote down everything I didn’t know how to process. In second grade, we were given a blank sheet of loose leaf and time alone with our thoughts. We were told to make up a story. I loved that I was free to write about anything.
Jefferson, NCHickory Daily Record

Author releases companion to 'Outlander' series

HICKORY — Mary Ellen Snodgrass, a western North Carolina reference book author, recently announced the publication of her companion to the popular television series, "Outlander." McFarland, a Jefferson, North Carolina based independent publisher of academic nonfiction, published Snodgrass’s "Television’s OUTLANDER: A Companion, Seasons 1-5" in May, according to a news...
Books & LiteratureSedalia Democrat

Boonslick Regional Library popular books June 19

“Find Your First,” by Linwood Barclay. “A Dog’s Courage,” by W. Bruce Cameron. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” by Laura Dave. “The Final Twist,” by Jeffrey Deaver. “The Anatomy of Desire,” by L.R. Dorn. “Basil’s War,” by Stephen Hunter. “The House of Always,” by Jenn Lyons. “Tiny Tales: Stories...
MoviesSFGate

Miyu Adapts Haruki Murakami Stories With Novel Animation Technique in 'Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman'

Speaking before a rapt audience at the Annecy Film Festival on Friday, director Pierre Földes, producers Tanguy Olivier and Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, and artists from France’s Miyu Productions premiered work in progress footage from Földes’ “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman,” a 2D animated adaptation of a handful of Haruki Murakami stories that looks to translate the Japanese author’s idiosyncratic style as no feature has to date.
Books & Literaturehappyyoungreaders.com

Amazing Self Help Books for Young Adults (2021)

If you are looking for self help books for young adults to read then you are in the right place. In this article, you will find a blend of ten great self help books. Now why do you need a blend of self help books? It’s because happiness and satisfaction in life depends on three major areas, i.e., relationships, health and career.
Entertainmentwhatsonreading.com

Collected Grimm Tales

Join us at 8pm on 19th and 20th June for the Collected Grimm Tales by Carol Ann Dufy and Tim Supple, directed by Victoria Gimby. Filmed at South Hill Park Arts Centre and streamed via BookTix Live, this is a piece of live theatre not be missed!. Our actors’ showcase...