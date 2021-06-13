Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

The guardians of the hip hop realm, Lil Baby and Lil Durk morph into the precursors of state-of-the-art hip hop rhythms in ‘The Voice Of The Heroes’ with rending stories. Lil Durk is a legend in his own world, having successfully transitioned from his Chicago drilling days to a superstar rapper in a blink of an eye, where he’s featured on tunes with big personalities like Drake and garnered massive Billboard 100 positions. Lil Baby, the voice of a generation that precedes the spark of future nostalgia in hip hop music, has also fought hard for his laurels, achieving one of the highest-selling albums of 2020 with ‘My Turn’ while supporting Black Lives Matter with common brothers and sisters of his community on the streets. Finally collaborating for ‘The Voice of The Heroes,’ the two attempt to demonstrate their talents and create an album that would be declared Platinum in the street hip hop– fortunately they are not short on rending narratives and depicting modern hustles in a positive shade.