Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s The Voice of the Heroes Album Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

By C. Vernon Coleman II
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 7 days ago
Lil Baby and Lil Durk's new joint album received a heroe's welcome from hip-hop music consumers last week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. On Sunday (June 13), the top 10 of Billboard's album chart was announced, revealing Baby and Durk's The Voice of the Heroes joint LP premiered in the top spot with 150,000 equivalent album units moved. Of that total, 4,000 were comprised of pure album sales. The solid numbers make The Voice of the Heroes the second biggest rap debut of 2021, following J. Cole's first week sales of The Off-Season.

