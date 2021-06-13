CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks Fly Between Kang Min Ah And Her College Roommate Woo Davi In “At A Distance Spring Is Green”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleKBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “At a Distance Spring is Green” has shared a sneak peek of Kang Min Ah and Woo Davi’s awkward first meeting!. Based on a popular webtoon, “At a Distance Spring is Green” is a new drama about the realistic struggles of college students facing the harsh realities...

