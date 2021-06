The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how much we rely on essential workers in the agriculture industry. Thanks to the hard work of farmworkers, there has been food on our grocery store shelves and in our pantries. Many of these farmworkers are undocumented immigrants who have helped keep our country moving during the incredible challenges of the pandemic, all while living with no job security and under the constant threat of deportation. As we emerge from the pandemic, it is critical that we recognize their contributions and importance to our economy by passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.