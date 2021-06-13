Boys Varsity Track & Field finishes 8th place at Section @ Sartell – Riverview Stadium

The Sabres had some excellent performances led by Evan Flores, senior Pole Vaulter, 2nd (13’1) that is going to represent Sartell at the State Track Meet. Sartell was represented on the podium by Logan Clark who placed 5th in the 110 HH with a life time best time of 15.77 and he placed 7th in the 300 hurdles. Zach Lindstrom placed 7th in the Discus. Brandon Kempanich 7th Pole Vault, John Engelkes 8th in the Pole Vault. Anthony Mahowald 5th in the Triple Jump. Full results are posted at RPM track and field website.