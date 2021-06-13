Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sartell, MN

Boys Varsity Track & Field finishes 8th place at Section @ Sartell – Riverview Stadium

sartell-sabres.com
 7 days ago

The Sabres had some excellent performances led by Evan Flores, senior Pole Vaulter, 2nd (13’1) that is going to represent Sartell at the State Track Meet. Sartell was represented on the podium by Logan Clark who placed 5th in the 110 HH with a life time best time of 15.77 and he placed 7th in the 300 hurdles. Zach Lindstrom placed 7th in the Discus. Brandon Kempanich 7th Pole Vault, John Engelkes 8th in the Pole Vault. Anthony Mahowald 5th in the Triple Jump. Full results are posted at RPM track and field website.

sartell-sabres.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sartell, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sartell, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Pole Vault#Riverview#Sabres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...