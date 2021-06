A pair of veteran left-handers will square off when the Chicago White Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday night. Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.25 ERA) of the White Sox is set to make his 13th start of the season. He has earned victories in three of his pastfive outings, and he pitched well his last time out despite earning a no-decision as he limited the Detroit Tigers to two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings last Friday.