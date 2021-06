What a weekend. The Tigers couldn’t muster a win in the three game tilt against the boys from the southside in a series that was highlighted by a Saturday game where Jose Urena barfed all over the mound figuratively in giving up seven earned runs in 1.2 innings and Beau Burrows — not to be outdone — chose to do so literally. Two position players pitched and the home team lost by 13. Sunday was a different kind of not so great wherein Carlos Rodon had a no hitter going into the seventh before Eric Haase took him to left for a double. The Tigers avoided the ultimate embarrassment, but still took the L. They limp into a home series against the Royals starting on Monday night. Let’s hope they look better.