Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Dogecoin’s rise to crypto-glory made for a compelling story during the first half of 2021. Its year-to-date gains amounted to over 5,000% as the ‘meme coin’ cemented its position at the top of the crypto-ladder. However, many uncertainties lie ahead for the cryptocurrency as the second half of 2021 gets well underway.