For the last several years, there’s been no story in the scotch whisky industry more prominent and persistent than the continued rise of non-age-statement (NAS) malts from major distilleries. Once something of a taboo—a corner of the industry that reputable companies wouldn’t want to touch, due to a perception of cheapness or ill repute associated with bottom-shelf scotch—it’s now become a growth area for many distilleries, which have capitalized by marketing NAS malts as “high quality, for a lower cost.” Suffice to say, the category is no longer defined by bargain basement brands, but increasingly by flagship brands from sought-after distilleries.