Schools get Toyota grants for early childhood programs
The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) vision is for Northeast Mississippi to build a world-class, home-grown workforce to ensure all young people are exposed, prepared, and connected to living wage employment opportunities through strong career guidance and education-to-career experiences. The foundation for this work is started with early childhood, and the TWEF committee has committed $89,500 in grant funding annually over the next three years for this purpose.