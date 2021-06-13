Cancel
Pontotoc, MS

Schools get Toyota grants for early childhood programs

By Special to the Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) vision is for Northeast Mississippi to build a world-class, home-grown workforce to ensure all young people are exposed, prepared, and connected to living wage employment opportunities through strong career guidance and education-to-career experiences. The foundation for this work is started with early childhood, and the TWEF committee has committed $89,500 in grant funding annually over the next three years for this purpose.

