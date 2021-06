A 74-year-old Delaware man died while mowing his lawn when a car veered onto his property, struck him, flipped and pinned him to the ground. State police said the Camden Wyoming man was mowing the ditch in front of his home on the 4000 block of Westville Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday when the car, for unknown reasons, veered off the road, struck a culvert pipe and crossed the man’s driveway.