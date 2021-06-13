Apple Extends Privacy Protections to Traffic Leaving Its Walled Garden
Privacy ranked highly among the messages underlying Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote, meriting top-level billing from software chief Craig Federighi. Apple doubled down on previous efforts to ensure your personal, financial, and confidential information would remain private. The company also extended its offerings to block tracking in email, offer more anonymous Web browsing, and push back even harder against advertisers, marketers, and others trying to track your behavior without your knowledge or permission.tidbits.com