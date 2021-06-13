Apple Extends Privacy Protections to Traffic Leaving Its Walled Garden

With iOS 15 close to being fully rolled out, a lot of buzz is being generated around the numerous security features that Apple is adding to its smartphones. One security feature that is particularly being discussed quite a bit has to do with privacy protection in the Mail app. Basically, a lot of companies that send emails to users tend to be able to access quite a bit of data that can tell them if a user opened the email, how many times they opened the email, whether or not they sent the email to other people among various other forms of data.