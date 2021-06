Stuck in a 0-0 slog against Waterloo/Valley on Wednesday, the Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team finally got going during the bottom of the fifth inning. All-state Pioneer Tylan Conner hit a bounding ball up the middle of the infield and the home team was off to the races. Coach Brandon Wynn's team scored three runs in the fifth frame and two more during the sixth in the 5-0 victory, their fourth of the summer season.