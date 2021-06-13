Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Is Freezer Burn Bad for You? What You Need to Know & How to Prevent It

By Jillian Levy, CHHC
draxe.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to food storage, freezing food — whether leftovers or things you buy in bulk — is one of the most budget-friendly, waste-limiting options there is. However, there’s one problem you may potentially run into: freezer burn, which happens when frozen foods become damaged due to dehydration and oxidation.

draxe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Storage#Frozen Foods#Good Food#Processed Meat#Meat Poultry#Milk And Dairy Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
DietsEverydayHealth.com

5 Cheeses You Can Eat on the Keto Diet — and 5 You Can’t

The ketogenic diet, or the keto diet for short, is a high-fat (70 to upwards of 80 percent), moderate-protein, and low-carb diet. A common goal on the plan: to change your body’s biochemistry and, in turn, lead to weight loss. “Following a ketogenic diet changes your fuel source from one...
Nutritionbrightland.co

What Are Healthy Fats? Everything You Need to Know

After many years of being shunned completely, fats are now back in the spotlight, thanks to new research that shows that some fats are indeed good for us. However, not all fats are healthy, and some are quite bad for you. Are you wondering, “What are healthy fats?” Here is what you need to know:
DietsChicago Sun-Times

Low-carbon dieting: What you need to know

A strong argument can be made that more of us should follow a low-carbon diet, with food production and dietary preferences linked to climate change altering the amount of carbon in the atmosphere. A recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that food production — including post-harvest...
IndustryThe Poultry Site

Gumboro Prevention: all you need to know about Infectious Bursal Disease

As one of the leading companies in vaccines against Gumboro disease, HIPRA has decided to make its knowledge available to all those interested in this subject through a new microsite devoted entirely to improving the prevention of the disease. Infectious bursal disease is one of the major infectious diseases in...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What You Need to Know About Inverted Hallucinations

Inverted hallucinations are a new type of hallucination that impair real-time awareness of psychological and sensory experiences. Typical features include involuntary thought rumination and mind wandering, which increase susceptibility to mental health problems and fatigue. Strategies for preventing inverted hallucinations include breath awareness, paying mindful attention, and regulating usage of...
Women's Healthbloodandmilk.com

Prenatal Vitamins and Nutrition: What You Need to Know

If you are an aspiring mother-to-be, your preconception OB-GYN visit will look a lot like this:. Your doctor or physician’s assistant tells you to start taking folic acid—and with good reason (though we’d strongly advocate for choosing the naturally-found active folate form over synthetic folic acid—but we’ll save that for another time). Research shows that preconception supplementation of this key nutrient taken at least three months prior to conception can decrease the incidence of neural tube defects by up to 46 percent. Accordingly, the supplementation of this nutrient has become the standard of care.
Grocery & SupermaketHealthline

What Are Food Deserts? All You Need to Know

The causes of food deserts are multifaceted. Public policy and economic practices that are embedded in systemic racism often play a role. Social, economic, and political conditions have been shown to reduce people’s access to healthy foods. Contributing factors include food insecurity, social determinants of health, racial residential segregation, and...
Petsseekerstime.com

What are the Pest Control Methods You Needs to Know

Pest controlling will be a significant threat to humanity in the upcoming future. Sooner or later we shall all be influenced by fleas since it’s omnisciently present anywhere. At precisely the exact same time, a lot of us aren’t interested in pest management and the issues brought on by pests in addition to the pesticides we use to control pests. Organic pest management methods entail using organic mechanisms like natural predation, parasitism, and herbivory to control and eliminate pests such as pests and insects, and plant problems like weeds and aphids.
Agriculturesurvivallife.com

Seed Starting for Preppers – What You Need to Know

The importance of seed starting cannot be stressed enough. It should be high on every prepper’s priority list since food security is tantamount to survival. Read on as we give you the lowdown on preparing seeds for your survival garden. Seed Starting 101: A Prepper’s Guide. Advantages of Starting Seeds...
Petstimebusinessnews.com

What You Need To Know About Service Dogs

Dogs have other important roles in society than just being one of man’s adorable companions. They’re not just there for you to play with or to guard your home. They are more than just working dogs that help other professionals out in their jobs, such as herding dogs and K-9s. They are also reliable service dogs to lots of disabled and sick people.
Recipeskidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy Pineapple Upside Down Cake Recipe

Hunting for a special dessert that looks fancy and harder to make than it actually is? This easy pineapple upside down cake is the perfect dish that will impress your family and friends!. This classic dessert is the perfect combination of buttery, gooey, and tender cake with pieces of sweet...
Diseases & Treatmentsthebl.com

Blood pressure pills recalled because they contain ‘world’s most explosive chemical’ which also causes cancer

Hundreds of blood pressure pills have been recalled by health chefs on Friday, June 18, due to a serious public health risk. The drugs in question—several different types of irbesartan and losartan—were recalled from pharmacy shelves because they contain azido-tetrazole. According to some health experts, the substance is the world’s most explosive chemical and has been linked to increased cancer risk.
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

Keto Tuna Cakes – Quick and Easy Recipe

These super-simple Keto Tuna Cakes are a great quick and easy meal to throw together. They are crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. If your mixture is wet and sloppy, your tuna hasn’t been drained enough – just add an extra tablespoon of almond flour to help it stick together.
Recipescrazyforcrust.com

Blueberry Zucchini Bread Recipe

Homemade Blueberry Zucchini Bread is so moist and bursting fresh blueberries. This is an easy one-bowl recipe that is a great way to use up fresh zucchini. Plus, it’s freezer-friendly and a fun new way to make quick bread. Pin it now to save for later. Why You’ll Love This...
Recipessaltedcaramelgirl.com

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes – In only 30 minutes, you can have perfectly easy and traditional creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes made with red bliss potatoes, garlic, milk, and butter. This is the ideal side dish for any occasion. With plenty of butter, whole milk, and, of course, a long roasting of whole garlic, these roasted garlic mashed potatoes elevate a plain potato to the next level. The key to this mash, however, is SOUR CREAM, not an excess of butter! Half butter, a generous quantity of sour cream, and HOT MILK combine to produce the finest texture! This recipe is the quintessential comfort meal. Our creamy mashed potatoes are the ideal partner to the greatest dishes your table has ever seen, thanks to the flavor powerhouse that is handmade roasted garlic. I had friends who attempted to prepare garlic mashed potatoes for our yearly Friendsgiving feast.
Food & Drinksjackienewgent.com

fruit smoothie-infused granola

If you accidentally spilled a fruit smoothie onto your oats and baked it, that’s sort of what this fruit smoothie-infused granola is! Instead of adding any kind of sugar or syrup to the recipe, you’ll get natural sweetness from a blended combination of banana and 100% fruit juice — a smoothie!
Recipeswindingcreekranch.org

Strawberry Rhubarb Cream Cheese Muffins

These Strawberry Rhubarb Cream Cheese Muffins are sure to make an impression when you serve them. They are made with tangy pieces of rhubarb and fresh strawberries, baked with a cream cheese filling you will love, and topped with a crunchy sweet topping with just a hint of cinnamon. You may want to double this recipe; these muffins won't last long!
Recipescosmopolitancornbread.com

Almond Blueberry Muffins

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Posts may contain affiliate links. These healthy Almond Blueberry Muffins are made with coconut flour and are lightly sweetened. A perfect start to any morning. I have always loved blueberry muffins, so coming up with...
Recipesrecipes.net

Whole Wheat Rigatoni with Roasted Vegetables Recipe

Rich in Vitamins A and C, enjoy a healthier dish with this whole wheat rigatoni pasta made with roasted acorn squash, tomatoes, and onions. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash and onion with 1 tablespoon of the oil; season with salt and pepper and spread in a single layer. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the oil on another large rimmed baking sheet.