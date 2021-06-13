President Joe Biden Pledges to Make Pulse Nightclub a National Memorial
Five years after the tragic Pulse Nightclub shooting, President Joe Biden announced his intent to sign a bill marking the Orlando location as a national memorial. "In the memory of all of those lost at the Pulse Nightclub five years ago, let us continue the work to be a nation at our best – one that recognizes and protects the dignity and safety of every American," Biden said in a statement honoring the victims of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ+ community in US history.www.popsugar.com