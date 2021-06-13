Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

President Joe Biden Pledges to Make Pulse Nightclub a National Memorial

By Karenna Meredith
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five years after the tragic Pulse Nightclub shooting, President Joe Biden announced his intent to sign a bill marking the Orlando location as a national memorial. "In the memory of all of those lost at the Pulse Nightclub five years ago, let us continue the work to be a nation at our best – one that recognizes and protects the dignity and safety of every American," Biden said in a statement honoring the victims of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ+ community in US history.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse Nightclub#Transgender Women#Senate#Lgbtq Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser blasts Biden, Sanders for associating with 'Marxists': 'It starts from the top'

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser, president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, warned of growing extreme sentiment on the left, as evidenced by what "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin described as the "Marxism" of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the physical and political "embrace" by President Joe Biden of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. – the latter a member of the far-left "Squad."
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Champ, Joe Biden’s German shepherd and ‘sweet, good boy’, dies aged 13

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden announced Saturday that Champ, their 13-year-old German Shepherd, had died. “Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” they said in a statement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Judge Jeanine says Joe Biden is a 'puppet'; Putin would have 'mopped the floor with him'

Jeanine Pirro slammed Joe Biden Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" for being a "puppet" in the White House, asking who was really "pulling the strings." JEANINE PIRRO: He came to us a Trojan Horse, promising to be a moderate, affable, and conciliatory president. One who could reach across the aisle and unify the nation. Instead, this so-called moderate began by immediately canceling the XL Keystone Pipeline, destroying American jobs and America's energy independence along with it, earning him accolades from far-left progressives like AOC and Bernie Sanders. But Joe is more than a Trojan Horse. He is a puppet. The question, of course, is who is pulling the strings? Who in the White House is calling the shots? Who in truth is running our country?
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democratic infighting could doom Biden's infrastructure agenda

Liberal members of President Joe Biden's own party could tank a bipartisan infrastructure package under negotiation by centrist lawmakers, which would deliver a blow to his agenda and vision of a post-partisan Washington. As more Republicans publicly endorse the infrastructure agreement in principle, far-left Democrats in both chambers have become...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden must end the era of the rocket docket

(CNN) — On Wednesday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland vacated two Trump-era immigration decisions that had narrowed the range of people who could apply for asylum, and had removed protections for victims of gender-based violence, gang brutality and persecution against families. My colleagues and I, working at an institute that...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden’s policies are ruining the economy

The policies being pushed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are hurting the economy. Paying people not to work has meant people are sitting at home instead of returning to their jobs. Trillions of dollars in spending are causing runaway inflation. And now, Biden is proposing the largest tax increases since 1968, which will harm working families and small businesses and throttle much-needed new investment.
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden to revive presidential portrait tradition Trump skipped

WASHINGTON — A modern presidential tradition is poised to return to the White House — at least in part. President Joe Biden plans to host a White House ceremony this year for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama’s official portrait, according to people familiar with the discussions. And former President Donald Trump has already begun participating in the customary process so his official portrait can eventually hang alongside his predecessors, according to an aide and others familiar with the discussions.