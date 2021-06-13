Sudden cardiac arrest isn't as rare in the young as we'd like to think. Can it be prevented?
It was ten minutes of brutal, heart-pounding terror, a moment so frightening that fans had to look away in horror. At Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium on Saturday, some 16,000 spectators fell silent as 29-year-old Christian Eriksen - an outwardly healthy midfielder, bursting with youthful vigour - fell to the pitch face first shortly before half-time at Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 fixture against Finland. Medics ran on the pitch to administer chest compressions. The Danish team consoled Eriksen’s distraught wife, Sabrina Kvist Jensen, and formed a circle around their teammate, protecting his dignity from the glare of cameras.www.telegraph.co.uk