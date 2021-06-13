Cancel
Texas: The Only State to Commit Treason in Defense of Slavery Twice

By Erik Loomis
lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of you who are very old on the internets remember that right-wing hack Josh Trevino, former Bush speechwriter and then who ran the Tacitus blog. He was discredited after it turned out he was a paid agent of Malaysia and then openly called for the murder of Americans who defended Palestinians. I think he’s somewhere in the wingnut welfare world today. Anyway, back in the olden days of yore, one of the first time people got super made at me on the internets was when I used to blog about how Texas was the only state to commit treason in defense of slavery twice. This absolutely infuriated Trevino, who would say I was the worst historian in the country and the like. He was sure that the Texas Revolution was all about rights and had nothing to do with white supremacy. This was, of course, insane. I mean, even if you take out slavery as part of it, which would make no sense since that was the whole point of what happened in 1836, the leading Tejano supporters of the Texas Revolution were in exile back in Mexico by the late 1830s once they started standing up for the rights of fellow Mexicans now in Texas. Anyway, I’ve always had the right enemies and Trevino’s fury made me laugh.

www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Revolution#Slavery#Treason#Palestinians#Mexican People#Americans#Tejano#Mexicans#White American#Anglo#Spanish#Texans#Govt
