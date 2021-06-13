Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Public transit workers vote to join union

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Public transit workers in three southern Maine communities are joining a union to help them negotiate higher wages.

Thirty-two drivers, mechanics and other workers in the Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach transit service voted to join the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 714 this week, officials said.

BSOOB Transit is the primary provider of public transportation in the Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach region with express commuter bus service that connects the communities to downtown Portland. It also operates seasonal trolleys that serve tourist destinations in the area.

The provider carried 360,000 passengers in 2019.

Matt Schlobohm, executive director of the Maine AFL-CIO, said the organization has “definitely seen a surge in workers contacting us for assistance in forming unions.”

“Frontline workers across the state have realized the true value of their labor during the pandemic and are standing up to demand better wages, fair treatment and a voice in management decisions,” Scholobohm said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Union Workers#Local Union#Amalgamated Transit Union#Bsoob Transit#The Maine Afl Cio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Trafficnowkalamazoo.com

Kzoo transit to reduce bus service amid worker shortage

Next week, Kalamazoo buses will open up all seats to passengers. COVID-19 restrictions have meant that the Kalamazoo Metro was limiting capacity on its buses. At the same time, the transit system plans to reduce services on several of its most popular routes. That comes as the public transportation system struggles to find enough people to drive its buses.
Athens, GAwuga.org

ACC Continues Fare-Free Public Transit

The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved the budget for the Fiscal Year 2022 which includes fare-free public transit for everyone for the next year. This is a continuation of fare-free transit which was initially made possible due to support from the CARES act. Routes, timetables, live bus tracking and...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Workers at Hillsboro's Hawthorn Walk-in Center vote to unionize

Service providers deliver critical crisis intervention to vulnerable groups, but workers say they were mistreated.A labor union has been formed at a key crisis intervention and mental health service provider in Washington County. A strong majority of workers at the Hillsboro-based Hawthorn Walk-in Center voted in favor of forming the union, with 33 "yes" votes and nine "no" votes, said Eddie Charlton an organizer with Oregon AFSCME Council 75. The results were made final after the National Labor Relations Board certified the votes Wednesday, June 9. The Hawthorn Walk-In Center provides urgent mental health and addiction care and is operated...
Beaumont, TXPosted by
12NewsNow

Beaumont Transit workers authorize strike and reject contract offer

BEAUMONT, Texas — After Transit Management of Beaumont First Transit walked away from the negotiations table, Beaumont Transit workers represented by Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1031 unanimously voted to reject the employer’s final offer and authorized union leadership to call a strike if necessary. Local 1031, including bus operators, mechanics...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

LifeWorks NW clinic workers in Hillsboro vote to unionize

Service providers deliver critical crisis intervention to vulnerable groups, but workers say they were mistreated.A labor union has been formed at a key crisis intervention and mental health service provider in Washington County. A strong majority of workers at the Hillsboro-based Hawthorn Walk-in Center voted in favor of forming the union, with 33 "yes" votes and nine "no" votes, said Eddie Charlton an organizer with Oregon AFSCME Council 75. The results were made final after the National Labor Relations Board certified the votes Wednesday, June 9. The Hawthorn Walk-In Center provides urgent mental health and addiction care and is operated...
EconomyPosted by
The Press

AAA Northern California Workers Vote To Join Teamsters Local 665

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA insurance sales agents across Northern California have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 665. The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) via mail-in ballot and votes were tabulated today. The 460 insurance sales agents with AAA Northern California...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Workers at progressive data firm Catalist unionize

Workers at Catalist, a data firm that works with progressive causes, have formed a union that was voluntarily recognized by management Wednesday. Thirty of the company’s 38 eligible employees have joined the Catalist Union and will be represented by the Communications Workers of America, which has made significant inroads into the tech industry recently.
Coulee Dam, WAgrandcoulee.com

Members to vote on credit union fate Monday

In its 80th year, Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union is in the process of merging with a larger credit union, a process that has been repeated across the country many times over the last couple years. A special members’ meeting is set for next Monday evening at CDFCU’s Coulee Dam...
Owensboro, KYowensbororadio.com

Owensboro Transit System wants Public Input re: improvements to public transit

The Owensboro Transit System wants your opinion! OTS will be hosting two public meetings on June 14th and June 15th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. both at the Owensboro Convention Center located at 501 West Second Street. The meetings will take place in the West Ballroom A in the Owensboro Convention Center. The public is encouraged to attend!
Lynnwood, WAHeraldNet

Are you ready for public transit ride-sharing in Lynnwood?

Imagine a bus or van ride when you want it, or within 10 to 15 minutes. Community Transit is considering a pilot program in Lynnwood, funded by a $1 million federal grant, for on-demand microtransit or community vans, and the agency wants to know what you think. Microtransit is an...
Trafficncktoday.com

Dump the Pump June 17! Ride Public Transit

OCCK Transportation is teaming up with transportation systems nationwide to celebrate the 16th annual National Dump the Pump Day on Thursday, June 17, 2021, by offering free rides on all services, including CityGo, 81 Connection and KanConnect and regional paratransit. “Dump the Pump is a great opportunity to experience the...
Dixon, CAVacaville Reporter

Dixon City Council to vote on agreement with police union

With the Dixon Police Officers Association (DPOA) having already voted in favor of base salary increases for the department, the City Council will now vote on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at its Tuesday meeting. The MOU, if approved, would be enacted July 1 and remain in place through June...
Oregon StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Oregon think tank threatens to sue over state capitol workers union vote

Last month, the Oregon Legislature became the home of the first legislative staff union in the nation. That union is now poised to see its first court challenge. In May, capitol aides decided to unionize, joining the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 89 by a vote of 75-13. The group, despite its name, includes many clerical workers. The vote arose from longstanding interest among aides about having more say on working conditions and salaries.
Virginia StateWBTM

Volvo workers in Virginia vote down labor agreement

DUBLIN, Va. – Workers at Virginia’s Volvo plant have rejected a new contract. After reaching a tentative agreement with Volvo back in May, the United Auto Workers have voted down the labor proposal. The plan is a six-year contract covering about 2900 employees at Volvo’s New River Valley truck assembly...