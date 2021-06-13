Cancel
Erik Visits an American Grave, Part 860

By Erik Loomis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the grave of Sam Langford. Born in 1886 in Weymouth Falls, Nova Scotia (the 1883 date on the gravestone is incorrect and it’s surprising how often this happens), it’s possible Langford was a descendant of the freed slaves who settled up there after the American Revolution or War of 1812. I don’t know this, but it makes sense anyway. Either way, he had a terrible upbringing, running away from home as a boy to escape the physical abuse of his father. Eventually, he ended up in Boston, where he got a job as a janitor in a boxing ring. Eager to try the sport himself, he discovered quickly that he was quite good at it. In 1901, he won the amateur featherweight division in Boston, despite being only 15 years old. A star was born.

