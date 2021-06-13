'A disturbing rise in gun violence': At least 14 people injured in Austin, Texas shooting
At least 14 people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Austin that unfolded as crowds filled the city’s popular entertainment district, police said. Authorities said there were no deaths, but two people were in critical condition. Twelve people were in stable condition. One male suspect was in custody, and another remained at large Saturday evening, the Austin Police Department said. The motive is unclear, interim police chief Joseph Chacon said before the arrest Saturday afternoon.www.midnorthmonitor.com