Naked Brooklyn Woman Throws Her Kids Out Of Window, Good Samaritan Saves Them

By Alyssa Brook
hollywoodunlocked.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brooklyn threw her newborn baby girl and toddler son out of a second-floor apartment window then jumped out herself early Saturday morning. NYPD officers arrested and charged Dejhanay Jarrell,24, on Saturday after she allegedly threw her children from her second-floor apartment window in Rockaway Parkway and attempted to harm her four-week-old newborn daughter after she landed on her back. A neighbor, identified as Carl Chin, saw Jarrell slammed her daughter’s head onto the concrete and wrestled the infant out of her arms. “She had the baby in her grip, and I had to take the baby out of her grip and hold her until the police and paramedics came. As she was trying to hurt her children, and I was getting them out of her grip, she kind of thanked me and told me to take care of them,” he told the New York Post.

