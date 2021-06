No sick days. No vacations, or family emergencies. One Ohio student has gone all the way from kindergarten to his senior year of high school without a single absence. Based on the calculation of WJW, Blake Wolfe spent roughly 2,134 days at school, not including snow days.“There were so many days that I just wanted to make up an excuse and stay home but my mom and my dad just gave me that extra push and coming to school and seeing my friends again it just made it all better,” Mr Wolfe told the local TV station.His parents, Dana and...