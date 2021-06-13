Meghan Markle’s Dad Claims Oprah Is Taking Advantage Of Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s father is claiming that Oprah is taking advantage of his son-in-law Prince Harry to build her network. During an interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes”, Thomas Markle explained how he feels about Oprah Winfrey using Prince Harry’s “weakened state” to elevate her network and manipulated him into saying things you shouldn’t repeat on television. Oprah has recently launched her OWN brand on the Discovery streaming platform.hollywoodunlocked.com