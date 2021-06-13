Meghan Markle’s Dad Claims Oprah Is Taking Advantage Of Prince Harry

Between Princes Harry and William, the tea towel has been burning for several years. According to these new revelations, they had a violent argument because of Meghan Markle. In recent months, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed that they are living a nightmare within the royal family. Confidences that greatly displeased the Windsor clan, starting with Prince William. Since then, the atmosphere has been extremely tense. According to the revelations of Robert Lacey in his book Battle of the Brothers, the conflict between the two sons of Prince Charles began in 2018. At the time, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly called his brother to tell him about the behavior of his wife, the subject of a complaint for bullying and harassment by a former employee of the palace. While they were in the middle of a telephone conversation, the tone would quickly rise and the Duke of Sussex would have hung up on his elder brother.