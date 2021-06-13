Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle’s Dad Claims Oprah Is Taking Advantage Of Prince Harry

By Alyssa Brook
hollywoodunlocked.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle’s father is claiming that Oprah is taking advantage of his son-in-law Prince Harry to build her network. During an interview with Australia’s “60 Minutes”, Thomas Markle explained how he feels about Oprah Winfrey using Prince Harry’s “weakened state” to elevate her network and manipulated him into saying things you shouldn’t repeat on television. Oprah has recently launched her OWN brand on the Discovery streaming platform.

hollywoodunlocked.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Thomas Markle
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#60 Minutes#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesinews.co.uk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will take several months off after Lilibet’s birth, friend Omid Scobie says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “lead by example and take several months off” after the birth of their daughter, a friend of the couple has said. Their decision to take time out was made in line with the parental leave policy at their charitable foundation, Archewell, which gives employees 20 weeks of paid leave, according to journalist and friend of the couple, Omid Scobie.
U.K.Posted by
93.1 KISS FM

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Daughter Have Dual Citizenship?

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby girl have dual citizenship?. The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in California on Friday (June 4). Of course, with the royal couple's bundle of joy being born in California, baby Lili's arrival begs the question of whether she'll have dual citizenship in both the U.S. and the U.K. And is there any special qualification considering her father's royal lineage, even if he's given up his claim to the throne? Here's how it works:
Celebritiesgruntstuff.com

Meghan Markle’s estranged father slams Oprah

Meghan Markle’s father has ripped into Oprah Winfrey over her explosive interview along with his daughter and husband Prince Harry this spring. Thomas Markle — who has been estranged from Meghan for years — is now accusing Winfrey of “utilizing” the couple to learn her personal profession and “taking benefit” of Harry whereas in a “weakened” state.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William ‘delighted’ by birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter

Queen Elizabeth II and other royals are “delighted” by the addition of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, also shared glowing reactions after the couple welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess...
Books & LiteratureHello Magazine

Meghan Markle reveals subtle tribute to Princess Diana in new book The Bench

The Duchess of Sussex has highlighted the subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in her new children's book, The Bench. In an interview with journalist Samantha Balaban on NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday programme, Meghan revealed that she asked illustrator Christian Robinson to include sketches of Diana's favourite flowers, forget-me-nots, throughout the book.
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Joan Collins makes savage jibe at Piers Morgan when probed on Meghan Markle

Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice. Dame Joan Collins made a savage jibe at...
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Princes Harry and William at war because of Meghan Markle? Shocking details of their fight revealed

Between Princes Harry and William, the tea towel has been burning for several years. According to these new revelations, they had a violent argument because of Meghan Markle. In recent months, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed that they are living a nightmare within the royal family. Confidences that greatly displeased the Windsor clan, starting with Prince William. Since then, the atmosphere has been extremely tense. According to the revelations of Robert Lacey in his book Battle of the Brothers, the conflict between the two sons of Prince Charles began in 2018. At the time, the Duke of Cambridge reportedly called his brother to tell him about the behavior of his wife, the subject of a complaint for bullying and harassment by a former employee of the palace. While they were in the middle of a telephone conversation, the tone would quickly rise and the Duke of Sussex would have hung up on his elder brother.