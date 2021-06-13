Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

What Makes a Classic Car a Classic?

By Sarah Brennan
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to cars, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But when it comes to classic cars? It’s not all about beauty. In fact, while the word ‘classic’ might allude to certain qualities or traits in a vehicle, whether or not a car is actually a classic comes down to much more than looks.

www.motorbiscuit.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Cars#Automobile Insurance#Car Insurance#Balance#American#Nationwide#Hot Cars#Iihs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying Carspapernewsnetwork.com

Restoring Classic Cars and Their Undying Popularity

Once thought of as the hobby of the baby boomer generation looking to own a nostalgic part of their youth, the classic car industry was expected to eventually perish alongside these boomers. Fortunately however, it seems that the industry is being saved by young millennials who have, unexpectedly, begun collecting vintage automotive, built long before they were even born. According to Craig Jackson, CEO and chairman of Barrett-Jackson, an auction house specialising in classic cars, there has been an average increase of 48% in the number of millennial buyers every year since 2009. With this increase in demand for old cars, comes a rise in the demand for skilled automotive restoration services.
Buying Carstrends1news.com

These are the 20 ‘ordinary’ cars that became unlikely classics • ALi2DAY

Some ordinary – and frankly underwhelming – everyday cars from the past are rising in value faster than desirable classics like the E-Type Jaguar. Models like the Ford Cortina, Renault 4, Hillman Imp, Austin Princess and the infamous Allegro – all motors that were commonly owned but often underappreciated and never predicted to become collectible – have jumped in value by as much as 20 per in the last 12 months, according to a new report.
CarsMotorAuthority

Things to consider when displaying a classic car at a local show

Only once have I displayed a vehicle at a car show, and it was pretty much by accident. It was back in the 1990s when I was an editor at AutoWeek magazine and my test car for the weekend was a Nissan Figaro, a cute little convertible with right-hand drive.
Canfield, OHVindy.com

Classic Car Movie Party to gas up funds

CANFIELD — The Canfield Heritage Foundation is teaming up with local car enthusiast Jerry Dixey to bring a classic car show and movie night to the Loghurst Museum, starting 5 p.m. June 19. The event will feature the car show, a double feature, car-related movie, and other fun. Proceeds from...
Auburn, CArosevilletoday.com

Auburn Cruise Night celebrates classic cars

Auburn, CA – Do you have a classic car vintage 1972 or older? Are you a classic car fan? If so, Auburn Cruise Night is for you. Auburn Cruise Night is a free monthly event held between from 4:00- 9:00 pm on the second Friday of each month between May and September. Celebrating their 37th year in 2021, the event attracts hundreds of classic cars.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Classic cars built before 1925 visit Paso Robles

Owners collect obscure models including Pierce, Mercer, and others. –A few dozen cars built before the year 1925 spent several days in the North County as part of a touring group who celebrate the old horseless carriages. The owners collect obscure models including Pierce, Mercer, and others. No Ford or Chevrolet vehicles are in the collection. Most of the drivers stayed at the Paso Robles Inn, which is why you may have seen the old cars and their trailers. A few stayed at Hotel Cheval, near the Deprise Brescia Art Gallery.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Richard Hammond Getting Into Classic Car Restoration Industry

Using the upcoming London Classic Car Show as a backdrop, The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond will be revealing his new classic car restoration business. That’s right, the man who messed up his classic Jaguar XK150 is now going to help others restore their classic rides. Well, to be fair the man will own the restoration business but likely won’t be managing its day-to-day affairs. And we feel confident he won’t be performing the restoration work himself. In other words, this business has a fighting chance to really make it.
Carsautoworldnews.com

Four Essential Tips to Classic Car Tuning

Classic car restoration can be a daunting project. Although this activity has been around for decades, this is becoming mainstream with or without expert aid. These projects need important economic investment, tons of patience, and countless efforts. Therefore, restoration is the finest financial alternative to own a sweet classic ride....
CarsPosted by
97X

Enter The 2022 Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Here

The 2022 Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar is looking for the next collection of cars and models to showcase. Each year, we ask listeners who are proud of their classics to enter them into our calendar. We've been lucky enough to feature almost 2000 cars from right here in the area, professionally photographed and featured in our Calendar, which prints and distributes about 6-7 thousand each year.
Cars921news.com

Classic Cars wanted for Benefit Car Show in Butler.

Bennett-Miller Transmission of Butler hosting Benefit Car Show Saturday, June 26th. Proceeds used for Alissa Mercer of Butler as she battles Brain Cancer and mounting medical bills. Awards presented 2 pm for following classes. Rat Rod, Classic, Vintage, Stock Cars, Hot rod, Muscle, Modern Muscle and Motorcycles. No entry fee… donations will be appreciated. Contact Derrek Bennet , 816-714-4195 …..816-714-4195. Vehicles needed for the Alissa Mercer Benefit Car Show June 26th.
Albany, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Why Are Retro Classic Cars Invading Albany?

First, it was Troy being turned into the 1800s for "The Gilded Age" complete with repainted storefronts and horses and buggies cruising several streets in Troy. Now, it's a bunch of cool classic cars cruising around the New York Capital Building as a stand-in for Washington D.C. in 1972. A...
Entertainmentholrmagazine.com

Hagerty’s Selection of the Top Classic Cars Owned by Music Stars

Originally launched as a collector boats insurance company back in 1985, Hagerty now offers a diverse set of options for those who are looking to insure their vehicles. Back in its origins, the company founded by the Hagerty family exclusively insured collector boats, until 1991 when they began covering classic cars.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Classic cars & passionate gear heads come to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – There was no shortage of cool cars at the 5th Annual Route 66 Hot-Rod Mayhem car show at Joplin’s Third Thursday celebration, and many of the classic rides had some cool stories and cool owners attached to them. One of the stars of the show was a...
Economyyourcoffeebreak.co.uk

Dreaming of Starting a Classic Car Business? Here’s How

Selling classic cars can be a lucrative business model. You don’t even need to be an expert when it comes to vintage cars. Most customers will be extremely knowledgeable and are most likely more interested in a good deal. So, what are the essentials you need to know to set up your business?
Buying CarsHot Rod

Cheap Project Cars Under $5,000

Your next hot rod awaits. Which one would you choose?. As the years unfold before our very eyes, it's easy to forget how long ago those automotive memories of youth really are. Remember when just a few hundys would buy a running muscle car that only needed a few tweaks to get back into solid fighting shape? Those days are long gone, and the project cars we craved are getting older, pricier, rarer, and more disheveled. Before long, many project cars will be unrealistic and unobtainable to all but a few folks with stacks of spare cash. How long are you willing to wait to claw back a scrap of your youth?
Carsjioforme.com

Sports Cars, Supercars, Hypercars: Fancy Auto, Description

If you’ve heard someone mention a supercar, pony car, or just a sports car and feel a little lacking, we’ll help. The meaning of the word changes naturally over time, but so does the definition of a high-performance specialty vehicle whose name has evolved due to technological advances and whose ceiling continues to rise. In addition, as mainstream models evolve into crossover SUV variations, the boundaries between the remaining car definitions for enthusiasts are blurring.
Iowa State98.1 KHAK

Watch Some of Iowa’s Sweetest Barn Finds of Classic Muscle Cars

I have always had a soft spot in my heart for good ole American muscle cars. I daydream about stumbling upon a classic vehicle tucked away in someone's garage unnoticed. That led me on a quest to find videos of some of Iowa's sweetest barn finds of vintage American automotive awesomeness.