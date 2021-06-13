What Makes a Classic Car a Classic?

Once thought of as the hobby of the baby boomer generation looking to own a nostalgic part of their youth, the classic car industry was expected to eventually perish alongside these boomers. Fortunately however, it seems that the industry is being saved by young millennials who have, unexpectedly, begun collecting vintage automotive, built long before they were even born. According to Craig Jackson, CEO and chairman of Barrett-Jackson, an auction house specialising in classic cars, there has been an average increase of 48% in the number of millennial buyers every year since 2009. With this increase in demand for old cars, comes a rise in the demand for skilled automotive restoration services.