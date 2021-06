Don’t mention the sausage war! With Brexit a no-go zone despite the recent escalation in tension between the UK and the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, Labour’s official position on the subject appears to be not to have one. Hoping that the cold-cut war would somehow resolve itself and disappear, Keir Starmer chose to go in on the much safer ground of education at prime minister’s questions. Though not before first congratulating Boris Johnson on having recently got married.