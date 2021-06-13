Travis Kelce: Browns 'neck and neck' with Chiefs in AFC
Tight end Travis Kelce believes the Cleveland Browns are serious challengers to his Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC entering the 2021 season. Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was at Browns receiver Jarvis Landry's celebrity softball game in a suburb of Cleveland. Kelce told the Akron Beacon Journal that he sees the Browns as "definitely a contender" coming off their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years.www.northwestgeorgianews.com