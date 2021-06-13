Cancel
NFL

Travis Kelce: Browns 'neck and neck' with Chiefs in AFC

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Tight end Travis Kelce believes the Cleveland Browns are serious challengers to his Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC entering the 2021 season. Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was at Browns receiver Jarvis Landry's celebrity softball game in a suburb of Cleveland. Kelce told the Akron Beacon Journal that he sees the Browns as "definitely a contender" coming off their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
