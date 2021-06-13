Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best Oscillating Sprinklers of 2021

By Linda Ly
gardenbetty.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you trying to cover a lot of ground in your yard? Then an oscillating sprinkler might be right up your alley. Check out this updated buyer's guide for a detailed comparison of five top-rated sprinklers that can help make your job easier in the garden, whether you're watering your lawn or your flower beds.

www.gardenbetty.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Waste#Water Pressure#Oscillating Sprinkler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Small low-phase-noise oscillators

IQD has introduced two small low phase noise crystal oscillator types. Both come in 1.8, 2.5 or 3.3V versions and can be specified between 20 to 50MHz and ±25 to ±50ppm. “The CMOS clock oscillators can perform with a close-in phase noise as low as -113dBc/Hz at 10Hz, and far-out phase noise as low as -175dBc/Hz at 100kHz [3.3V 20MHz IQXO-408], with a phase jitter down to 40fs RMS over 12kHz to 5MHz,” according to the company.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller automates watering your plants and considers the forecast

Get the beautiful lawn of your dreams without the stress when you have the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller. This gadget features 1 year of Sprinkler Plus, an advanced Smart Schedule algorithm that uses local weather information to automatically set a schedule for water zones. And, unlike rain and soil sensors, the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller looks at past and upcoming weather to make its decisions. But, don’t worry, you won’t give up all intelligent control. The Sprinkler Plus can skip unnecessary waterings to save water and keep your plants in top condition. Also, the Wyze app lets you start and stop watering, set zones, and manage schedules with just a tap. Moreover, setup is easy. After just 20 minutes, you can replace your old sprinkler controller with this smart one and have an automatic watering schedule. Finally, with control buttons right on the hardware, it’s easy to manage this lawn gadget.
ElectronicsHartford Courant

Which lawn sprinkler should I get?

Keeping your lawn healthy and green requires a certain amount of maintenance. Relying solely on wet weather conditions to water your lawn is an approach fraught with unpredictability. A sprinkler system allows you to have more control over how much water your lawn absorbs, which is especially important if you live somewhere that is subject to hot temperatures and/or droughts.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller $179

Amazon has the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller for a low $179.00 Free Shipping. This is normally $280 so you save 36% off with this deal + up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill!. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind...
ElectronicsUSA Today

The best backyard tech: Check out robot lawn mowers, weed whackers, smart sprinklers

If my backyard had a cozy bed, no bugs, and a Superdome-style retractable roof for the rare times it rains these days in the San Francisco Bay Area, I would sleep there. I’ve always loved being outdoors, but it seems like since the pandemic, fresh air has never quite felt so good. And since my current home sits squarely in an urban, industrial, more-cement-than-trees area, I rely on my little slice of outdoor space to keep my spirits up.
Electronicsptownmedia.com

Behringer Brains is a Eurorack multi-engine oscillator with 20 synth engines

Behringer has unveiled Brains, a multi-engine oscillator module for Eurorack, boasting 20 synth engines for a range of different applications. The brand says that this affordable module is a “no-brainer” for existing owners of modular gear and for producers looking to get started on a modular journey. Brains was teased...
stalberttoday.ca

Sprinkler System on the Fritz? Tips and Tricks for What to Fix and When to Call

Outdoor sprinkler system on the fritz with summer around the corner? Here are seven tips and tricks for fixing it yourself and when to call the pros. The first clue to any sprinkler system problem is usually a sprinkler head that’s not performing optimally. Maybe it won’t raise or lower, it’s spraying unevenly, or it’s not spraying the correct area of your lawn. Follow a few quick steps to assess and adjust these faulty sprinkler heads.
Electronicsroboticgizmos.com

SDR Robotic Steep Slope Mower

There are plenty of fancy robotic mowers on the market but many struggle to take on steep hills. The SDR Remote Control Steep Slope Mower is a robomower that can handle slopes up to 38 degrees. It has 4 x 75RPM motors and 13″ all-terrain tires. You can remotely start/stop the mower with the flip of a switch.
LifestyleFood52

Watermelon Outdoor Sprinkler

Works with a standard garden hose. Store indoors when not in use. If it’s sunny and warm, you can bet we’ll be palling around with Poolcandy’s summer-ready goods. They make inflatable pool games, sprinklers for the kiddos, and more to get the fun going outdoors. Now, who’s up for a run through the sprinkler?
U.K.allnetarticles.com

Buy Mist Sprinkler System in the UK: Guide to Mist Sprinkler System

We can define a mist sprinkler system, also known as an automatic water mist sprinkler system, as a combination of underground and elevated pipes that connects with a mains water supply and is installed within a building. A mist sprinkler system in the United Kingdom is installed according to engineering standards in protection against fires. This system culminates in a series of discreet mist sprinklers attached to the overhead pipe in a systematic pattern and is normally activated by heat. The system is an innovative in design and helps to save a lot of time and energy as compared to the conventional sprinkling systems that were used before.
dengarden.com

Using an Angle Grinder Safely for Cutting and Grinding

Eugene, an avid self-taught DIYer and engineer, has acquired almost 40 years of experience with power/hand tools, plumbing, and woodwork. An angle or hand grinder is a power tool regularly used by construction workers and contractors. However, it's also an invaluable tool in the home workshop or around the house, with a multitude of uses for DIY and crafts. As the name suggests, it can be used for grinding and cutting but also sanding and wire brushing. But like any power tool, grinders can be dangerous if used incorrectly. This guide shows you what safety precautions to take before and during cutting and how to cut properly.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Consider Installing an Above Ground Sprinkler This Year

One of the best things about owning a garden or a yard is the fact that you get to spend time outdoors whenever you want to, even during the current global situation. The bad part is that grass and plants require constant watering if you want the yard to look in tip-top shape.
Technologygetnews.info

Gear Elevation Brings the Wonders of Ionic Detox Foot Baths to Every Home

It offers innovative technology designed to help elevate bodies and minds. Gear Elevation helps uplift the customers’ bodies and minds through several useful health and wellness products. Its flagship product, IonPure™, is the perfect example of the kind of quality items the online store offers its customers as it provides safe and effective ways to ensure their health and vitality.
Home & Gardencityline.tv

3 Ways To Disguise Your Outdoor Utilities In Style

Do you have bulky gas meters, AC units, vents and more sticking out like sore thumbs from the side of your house? Fret not! Here are three ways to cover them up, while still staying stylish. Privacy Screens. The house pictured below has 2 AC units and a large furnace...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Dehumaniser Simple Monsters vocal processing tool on sale for $49 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Dehumaniser Simple Monsters effect plugin by Krotos, offering a 50% discount on the vocal processing tool for a limited time only. Dehumaniser Simple Monsters is a powerful vocal processing tool perfect for a range of vocal effects, from monsters to robots and many more.