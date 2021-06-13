Best Oscillating Sprinklers of 2021

Get the beautiful lawn of your dreams without the stress when you have the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller. This gadget features 1 year of Sprinkler Plus, an advanced Smart Schedule algorithm that uses local weather information to automatically set a schedule for water zones. And, unlike rain and soil sensors, the Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller looks at past and upcoming weather to make its decisions. But, don’t worry, you won’t give up all intelligent control. The Sprinkler Plus can skip unnecessary waterings to save water and keep your plants in top condition. Also, the Wyze app lets you start and stop watering, set zones, and manage schedules with just a tap. Moreover, setup is easy. After just 20 minutes, you can replace your old sprinkler controller with this smart one and have an automatic watering schedule. Finally, with control buttons right on the hardware, it’s easy to manage this lawn gadget.