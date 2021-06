Staff at Chabad.org have been spending the days ahead of Gimmel Tammuz and the Siyum Harambam redesigning and revamping the Daily Study App and the Chabad Locator. The weeks and days leading up to Jewish holidays are a frenzied time for Chabad.org’s editors, programmers and Ask-the-Rabbi responders, each of whom is doing his or her part to make sure that every member of the Jewish nation has the tools, information, encouragement and guidance they need to fulfill the mitzvahs of the day and celebrate in style.