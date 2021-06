Who is God, and what is He like? Some people imagine Him as a loving grandfather in heaven who’s waiting to bless them, while others think He’s a harsh judge sitting on His throne, ready to pour out punishment. There are also people who don’t even believe God exists because they want to live as they please rather than in obedience to His divine authority. However, the best way to truly know God is to rely on the descriptions of Him that are found in the Scripture. Here are a few of the attributes God reveals about Himself in His Word: