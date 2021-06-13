Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America Star Chris Evans' Birthday

One creative Captain Americadecided to make his own pair of wings like Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series might have ended, but fans are still really excited about Anthony Mackie’s hero picking up the mantle and the shield. Greg Enriquez knows his way around a toolshed. The young inventor dropped a wild look at these functioning wings on Instagram and his followers were left stunned. They come in and out on command and he can detach the shield from its resting place on his back. Enriquez is planning to have a tutorial on his channel at some point, so go ahead and watch his first video down below for a better look at this impressive piece of work. WETA Digital handled the VFX for the series on Disney+,. Their supervisor Charles Tait spoke to ComicBookMovie about helping Sam Wilson take flight.