O’Ward dedicates Detroit win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

While it was widely known that he had experienced health issues, having undergone two lung transplants in 2013, few knew that his situation had recently become more serious. Ojjeh was a fixture in the sport for 43 years, known first as a sponsor of Williams, then as the backer of the TAG Turbo engine that won three titles, and subsequently as a shareholder in McLaren. He was the man whose financial support and strategic vision helped Ron Dennis to grow the Woking organisation, making it into a globally known brand, and something so much bigger than a racing team.