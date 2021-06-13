Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

O’Ward dedicates Detroit win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter finishing third in Race 1 yesterday, O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet struck the wall this morning in qualifying, which left him down in 16th on the grid. However, he avoided trouble at the start of the race to move into the Top 10, and was sixth with 11 laps to go. He passed Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda on the penultimate restart, then passed Graham Rahal and Alex Palou in one lap, Colton Herta a lap later and then zoomed onto Newgarden’s tail.

www.motorsport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Graham Rahal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Race Track#Arrow Mclaren#Firestones#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES-CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX – RACE RECAP – VEEKAY AND O’WARD GRAB PODIUM FINISHES

Chevrolet picks up two spots on podium in Detroit Dual 1. Rinus VeeKay places second, pole winner Pato O’Ward finishes third. DETROIT (June 12, 2021) – Rinus VeeKay, who earned his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in May on a road course, and Pato O’Ward, who claimed his initial win in May on an oval, led the Chevrolet contingent with podium finishes on a temporary street circuit in Dual 1 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.
Detroit, MIaudacy.com

Helio doesn't parlay Indy 500 win into seat at Detroit

Helio Castroneves had hoped his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory would lead to a seat this weekend at IndyCar's doubleheader in Detroit. He asked, many times over, but Meyer Shank Racing held to its original plan. The team said Monday it will field just its usual one car with Jack Harvey...
Detroit, MIPosted by
WDBO

Pato O'Ward charges to win, dedicates it to injured teammate

DETROIT — (AP) — Pato O'Ward closed an emotional weekend for Arrow McLaren SP by becoming IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season with a victory dedicated to his injured teammate. Felix Rosenqvist was injured a violent crash in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and hospitalized overnight. O'Ward...
Detroit, MIspeedsport.com

Rosenqvist Released From Hospital

DETROIT — Felix Rosenqvist has been cleared and released from a Detroit hospital after he was held overnight for observation. This came after a violent crash in turn six of the 14-turn, 2.35-mile street course at Belle Isle in Saturday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Oliver Askew, who drove for Arrow...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Askew stands in for Rosenqvist for second Detroit IndyCar race

Rosenqvist will be held overnight at DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital for further assessment following his heavy impact with the wall during the opening Detroit race. He slammed into the barriers on the outside Turn 6 on lap 24 of the race due to a stuck throttle, and needed to be extricated from the car.
SportsESPN

McLaren shareholder Ojjeh dies aged 68

McLaren shareholder Mansour Ojjeh has died at the age of 68. The McLaren team confirmed the news on Sunday morning, saying Ojjeh passed away peacefully in Geneva surrounded by his family. Ojjeh was best known in Formula One for his shareholding in McLaren, which dated back to 1984, but he...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward beats Rossi, Grosjean to Race 1 pole

The Detroit GP traditionally has a different qualifying system than the other road/street courses, but this year it was brought much closer in line with the regular system. The 25 cars were divided into groups of 12 and 13 in qualifying, with the top six from each going forward into a top 12 fight for pole. The difference there was no Q3 Firestone Fast Six shootout.
Detroit, MIindycar.com

O'Ward Takes Long Road To Win, Points Lead in Detroit Thriller

Pato O’Ward took the NTT INDYCAR SERIES points lead with a drive full of championship-caliber mettle, passing Josef Newgarden with three laps remaining to win the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Race 2 on Sunday at Belle Isle Park. O’Ward, 22, became the first two-time winner this season in the NTT...
Detroit, MIsportscarracingnews.com

CHIP GANASSI RACING CADILLAC WINS DETROIT

Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Kevin Magnussen and Renger van der Zande drove the No. 01 Cadillac DPi-V.R to the win in today’s running of the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship Chevrolet Sports Car Classic Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Park. At the drop of the green flag on the 100-minue IMSA...
Detroit, MInewpaper24.com

O’Ward secures pole for first Detroit GP, Grosjean ranging from third – NEWPAPER24

O’Ward secures pole for first Detroit GP, Grosjean ranging from third. After an eventful qualifying session for the Indycar Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Arrow McLaren driver Patricio O’Ward secured one other pole place for his staff. He’ll Share the entrance row with Rossi, and have Romain Grosjean following alongside in third. Rinus Veekay was held up whereas trying a quick lap, and ended up the slowest driver of the ultimate session.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Rosenqvist taken to hospital for advanced imaging

Felix Rosenqvist has been taken to hospital to undergo ‘advanced imaging’ after a sickening crash in the opening race of the Dual in Detroit. The Swede crashed heavily on Lap 27 of the opening IndyCar Series race on the Belle Isle Street Circuit. That resulted in the red flag being...
Motorsportsindycar.com

O’Ward Sticks Top Lap To Win NTT P1 Award for Detroit Race 1

Pato O’Ward’s trust in his car and in his ability helped him earn the NTT P1 Award for Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit on Saturday at Belle Isle in Detroit. O’Ward produced the best lap of the 12-driver Firestone Fast 12, one minute, 15.5776 seconds in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet on the bumpy, challenging, 14-turn, 2.35-mile temporary street circuit. It was his second pole of the season, as he also earned the top spot at the season-opening race in mid-April at Barber Motorsports Park.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

O’Ward beats Newgarden in thrilling Detroit closer

Pato O’Ward came out on top in the second race of the Dual in Detroit despite a dominant run by Josef Newgarden on the Belle Isle Street Circuit. In what was a thrilling finish to the 70-lap affair, the McLaren SP driver stormed from fifth at the final restart of the race to snag his second IndyCar Series win.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Mansour Ojjeh: The unknown driving force behind McLaren

While it was widely known that he had experienced health issues, having undergone two lung transplants in 2013, few knew that his situation had recently become more serious. Ojjeh was a fixture in the sport for 43 years, known first as a sponsor of Williams, then as the backer of the TAG Turbo engine that won three titles, and subsequently as a shareholder in McLaren. He was the man whose financial support and strategic vision helped Ron Dennis to grow the Woking organisation, making it into a globally known brand, and something so much bigger than a racing team.
Motorsportsamicohoops.net

Pato O’Ward took the stage at the Detroit Grand Prix

Pato O’Ward finishes polar at the Detroit Grand Prix and finishes third in the race. Mexican Pato Overt took the stage in Detroit, Where he started from the polar position (second this season), he finished third at the end of this Saturday’s race and stayed in the fight for the title.