O’Ward dedicates Detroit win to Rosenqvist and Ojjeh
After finishing third in Race 1 yesterday, O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet struck the wall this morning in qualifying, which left him down in 16th on the grid. However, he avoided trouble at the start of the race to move into the Top 10, and was sixth with 11 laps to go. He passed Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda on the penultimate restart, then passed Graham Rahal and Alex Palou in one lap, Colton Herta a lap later and then zoomed onto Newgarden’s tail.www.motorsport.com