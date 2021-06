1.9k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. During ESPN's First Take, Louis Riddick weighed in on the quarterback situation for the San Francisco 49ers. He fully expects Jimmy Garoppolo to start Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, remain the starter, and play well throughout the 2021 season ... with one caveat. The veteran quarterback must do something he hasn't been able to do throughout his career — stay healthy.