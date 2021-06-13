Forza Horizon 5: Ray tracing, high-end 12K photogrammetry textures
Forza Horizon 5 is a technical marvel that will push the Xbox Series X to its limits. Today Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 5, a crazy next-gen spectacle that will show what the Series X is truly capable of. The game looks stunning and features high-resolution textures based on 12K resolution photogrammetry captures, and was built from the ground up for Xbox Series X/S consoles (however it's also coming to Xbox One). The devs promise real-time weather events like dust storms, intense tropical storms, and dynamic seasonal changes over time.www.tweaktown.com