Thanks for joining me for another Nine Favorite Things. Wow, what a beautiful week it has been here, it really has felt like summer and I am enjoying every waking second of it. Yesterday and Friday were especially gorgeous with warm temperatures, the perfect light breeze, and almost no clouds in the sky. Just so pretty and perfect. I tried to sneak away to be outside as much as possible taking a few more trips out to the garden than really necessary. What can I say, is that the time in the sun just makes me happy, it energizes me.