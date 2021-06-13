Cancel
Marshall, MO

RODGERS IS FACING A FELONY FOLLOWING AN ALTERCATION WITH A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Marshall woman who has been charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting a law-enforcement officer on May 12 has a court proceeding set for Monday. A deputy reported he was escorting Sydney Nicole Rodgers out of the courthouse in Marshall after she was ordered by a judge to spend time in the county jail for probation violation. He says Rodgers, whose hands were cuffed in front of her body, pulled away and ran to a parked vehicle on the south side of the square. She got in and started the vehicle; and while pulling out, she made eye contact with the deputy, who was in pursuit. The vehicle nearly struck the deputy, who had to get out of the way.

