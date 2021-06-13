Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Former 5-star Ohio State signee Tyreke Johnson transferring to Nebraska

By Clint Buckley
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former five-star recruit and Ohio State Buckeyes signee has announced his transfer to another Big Ten program. Tyreke Johnson, a cornerback from Jacksonville, Fla., revealed Sunday via social media that he is transferring to Nebraska. Johnson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last month after beginning his career with Ohio...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
212K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Ohio State
City
Jacksonville, OH
City
Florida, OH
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyreke Johnson
Person
Shaun Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Fbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
Lincoln, MAhomenewshere.com

DB Tyreke Johnson talks transfer to the Huskers, says he felt 'love and energy' during Lincoln visit

By the time Tyreke Johnson left Nebraska’s campus during the first week of June, he knew he wanted to play for the Huskers. The former Ohio State defensive back and five-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida, found a combination of scheme fit, energy on campus and an old high school connection that led him to decide on transferring to NU. Johnson has been enrolled at UNL since at least the middle of last week, announced his commitment on Sunday and discussed it all with the Journal Star on Monday morning.
College SportsArgus Observer Online

Tyreke Johnson commits

Huskers land former five-star DB and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson. Nebraska landed a verbal commitment from Ohio State transfer DB Tyreke Johnson, who is eligible immediately and has three years of eligibility.
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State's best all-time defensive commits

It is a big recruiting weekend for Ohio State. Okay, this entire month has featured big recruiting weekends for the Buckeyes -- and frankly, big recruiting weeks -- but this weekend may take the cake. The reason for that is this mid-June weekend features an official visit from five-star defensive...
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State football lands grad transfer as kicker

Just when you thought Ohio State would be green in the kicking game, news of a grad transfer kicker hits the waves. North Carolina kicker Noah Ruggles announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he has accepted a scholarship offer to kick for the Buckeyes. Ruggles was the Tar Heel’s main kicker in 2019 but lost his starting role last season to a transfer into the North Carolina program.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Player preview: Ohio State freshman Meechie Johnson Jr.

In this article, we continue our Land-Grant Holy Land player previews for the 2021-2022 Ohio State basketball season. Since Duane Washington and EJ Liddell are still undecided about their collegiate future, we are first taking a look at guys we know will return. Next up in our series is a player who seemed to become a fan favorite in his first season as a Buckeye, Meechie Johnson Jr.
College Sportsboxden.com

5 star UGA WR enters transfer portal

1st Round U is a better title anyway. Go bucks. I still remember when Tebow and my Gators gave yall that work. Then Joakim Noah and the basketball team put Greg Oden in a microwave. Two national championships in two sports same year off OSU's back. OSU fans been tight ever since.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Former Irish star Adkins transfer to Radford

HUNTINGTON — Bailee Adkins said she finally has found a home. The former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star transferred to Radford (Virginia) University from the University of Dayton. Committed to De Paul University out of high school, Adkins opted for Dayton to be closer to home after the death of her father, Mike, in 2019.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State makes cut for four-star linebacker, son of former NFL star

Ohio State football is in the midst of hosting and securing some of the top talent in the 2022 class. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking into the following year’s class as well. Josiah Trotter is a four-star linebacker in the 2023 class from Philadelphia and has cut his list to four schools. Ohio State has made the shortlist along with Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolina. Trotter plays his high school football at St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. If that sounds familiar it’s because Ohio State signed two players from that same high school last year in Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr, son of former NFL star Marvin Harrison. First off I would like to thank God, I would not be here without him. I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to be able to play at the next level. I…
Arkansas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Wichita State forward Trey Wade announces transfer to Arkansas

The Razorbacks have landed yet another basketball player via the transfer portal. This time, it’s former Wichita State forward Trey Wade that has made the decision to play for Eric Musselman in Fayetteville. Wade comes to Arkansas after two seasons at Wichita State – he began his college career at...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Transfer SZN: Oklahoma's Top 10 Transfers of the Last 20 Years: No. 5, Lane Johnson

- - - - No. 5: The Lane Train. Imagine the recruiting hype that might have come with Lane Johnson’s arrival at the University Oklahoma. A man who would become the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history chooses one of the college game’s most tradition-rich schools? Recruiting websites and fans who follow “the lifeblood of college football” couldn’t get enough.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Bucknuts Video Vault: Scouting Braxton Miller

HIGH SCHOOL: Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne, Class of ’11. RECRUITMENT: Committed to Ohio State on June 3, 2010, over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame. PORTER’S HIGH SCHOOL SCOUTING REPORT (2010): Dual-threat QB with elite arm talent, agility, size and speed. Has athletic ability to play multiple positions: WR, RB, DB, and QB. Extremely effective zone-read QB because he is a mismatch for defensive ends and contain players. Thickly built frame to handle rushing duties. Has sprinter speed in the open field and will outrun secondary players with ease. Looks to throw the ball first, run second. Shows good arm strength on short throws and stretching the field. Can throw on the run and use multiple arm angles to complete passes. Very smart player that leads him team in big moments. Top QB prospect in Ohio this year and possibly the best I’ve seen in this state.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Former USC Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV Listed in Ohio State's Student Directory

Ohio State appears to be on the verge of adding a former five-star recruit to its linebacker room. Former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV, a five-star prospect out of high school and one of the top linebackers in the transfer portal this year, is now listed as a student in Ohio State's public student directory, indicating that he will be enrolling in the university. Gaoteote could begin classes as soon as Tuesday, when Ohio State's six-week Summer Session 2 is set to begin.