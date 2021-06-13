Ohio man smashes his car after a cicada hit him in the face

CNN– An Ohio man crashed his car into a pole after a cicada reportedly flew through the window and hit him in the face.

The Cincinnati Police Department posted a video of the driver explaining what caused him to crash.

A witness said the man was not driving recklessly. He saw him randomly swerve over to the side of the road, as reported by CNN.

Police said the man was “a great sport about the whole thing.”

The Brood X cicadas will only be around for a few weeks after their 17 year slumber underground.

The creatures are expected to die off in late June and early July.